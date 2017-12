Missouri football summary for December 27

More Videos 2:54 Marcell Frazier sees plenty to blame after Texas loss Pause 0:56 J’Mon Moore: Mizzou had to start faster 2:09 Drew Lock talks Tom Herman mocking and loss 1:41 Drew Lock discusses Texas Bowl matchup 0:45 Mizzou was “used to coming back” 0:48 Mizzou WR J’Mon Moore is thinking about eight wins 2:12 Drew Lock: ‘Securing the bag’ brought ‘juice’ to Mizzou’s offense 1:38 Barry Odom: Mizzou had to search ‘harder than normal’ for positives during losing streak 1:48 Tom Herman, Texas coach, on Mizzou, Texas Bowl 2:10 Celebrities who died in 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

J’Mon Moore: Mizzou had to start faster For the first time since an Oct. 7 loss at Kentucky, Mizzou didn’t score in the first quarter and the result was a 33-16 loss to Texas in Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2017. For the first time since an Oct. 7 loss at Kentucky, Mizzou didn’t score in the first quarter and the result was a 33-16 loss to Texas in Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2017. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

