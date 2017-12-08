Mizzou’s Barry Odom names a defensive coordinator but loses another assistant to UCF

Three days after Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel left to become the new coach at Central Florida, the Tigers are dealing with more football staff changes.
Coach Barry Odom said he found out Friday morning that Tigers’ offensive line coach Glen Elarbee will be joining Heupel at UCF. Neither Heupel nor Elarbee will coach Missouri in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 in Houston.
Odom also announced Friday that secondary coach Ryan Walters has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Walters, who already had the title of co-defensive coordinator, came with Odom from Memphis in 2015 and took over as the Tigers’ safeties coach.
Jon Cooper, an offensive analyst for Missouri, will be the Tigers’ offensive line coach for the bowl game. Odom said his staff will work collectively to game plan offensively and organize play calling.
Never miss a local story.
“In the world of coaching moves, you’re going to lose guys,” Odom said. “You’re going to gain guys. I’m happy for Coach Heupel to get the job that he did. he’ll do a great job there. And then Glen Elarbee — I found out this morning — made the decision to go with him. I’m a little indifferent about that one.”
Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss
Comments