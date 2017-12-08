Download The Star’s Mizzou Zone app for Missouri Tigers football & basketball news

University of Missouri

You asked for it Tigers fans, and here it is: The Kansas City Star’s new Mizzou Zone app.

Download it for iPhone and iPad to get the latest news, features and videos on Missouri Tigers football and basketball from beat reporters Aaron Reiss and Alex Schiffer in Columbia.

Also, like our Mizzou Zone page on Facebook to receive notifications for live video chats with Reiss and Schiffer right after a big game or when there’s news.

Android users can follow all our Mizzou coverage at KansasCity.com/MU.

