Mizzou is one win from tying last season’s total. Cuonzo Martin isn’t celebrating yet

More Videos 6:24 Cuonzo Martin talks about Mizzou-Green Bay game and playing against friends Pause 3:24 Cuonzo Martin evaluates his team through nine games 0:54 Mizzou overcomes sluggish start 3:29 Why Maty Mauk was dismissed from MU football team 0:53 Cuonzo Martin: Mizzou has to remain assertive 1:27 Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin wants his players to do better 0:34 Norm Stewart unveils statue of himself outside Mizzou Arena 0:51 Big 12 Tournament most outstanding player Monte Morris 'feels blessed' 1:19 Mizzou Madness dunk contest highlights, featuring Michael Porter Jr., Jordan Barnett and more 1:10 Veteran Mizzou players offer first impressions of Michael Porter Jr. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cuonzo Martin evaluates his team through nine games Missouri Tigers basketball coach Cuonzo Martin discusses what he's liked out of his team roughly one-third of the way through the season. Missouri Tigers basketball coach Cuonzo Martin discusses what he's liked out of his team roughly one-third of the way through the season. Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star

Missouri Tigers basketball coach Cuonzo Martin discusses what he's liked out of his team roughly one-third of the way through the season. Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star