University of Missouri

Mizzou players and recruits react to Josh Heupel’s departure: ‘You didn’t say a word’

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

December 05, 2017 12:26 PM

COLUMBIA

Missouri Tigers offensive players and verbal commits took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel leaving to become the head coach at Central Florida.

Players seemed to have no warning about the move.

Missouri starting center Trystan Castillo:

Missouri starting wide receiver Emanuel Hall:

Missouri wide receiver commit Harry Ballard:

Missouri wide receiver signee DaRon Davis, a Hogan Prep graduate:

Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton, a Blue Springs native:

Missouri wide receiver Richaud Floyd:

Missouri starting right guard Kevin Pendleton:

Missouri commit Jalen Knox:

Follow-up tweet from Knox, that seems to reaffirm his commitment:

Alex Schiffer: 816-234-4064, @TheSchiffMan

