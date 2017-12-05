Mizzou players and recruits react to Josh Heupel’s departure: ‘You didn’t say a word’

Missouri Tigers offensive players and verbal commits took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Mizzou offensive coordinator Josh Heupel leaving to become the head coach at Central Florida.
Players seemed to have no warning about the move.
Missouri starting center Trystan Castillo:
That’s crazy we’re suppose to be a family but you didn’t say a word.— Trystan Castillo (@TCastillo55) December 5, 2017
Missouri starting wide receiver Emanuel Hall:
Going on 3 OC in 4 years...lol— EHall (@emanuelhall) December 5, 2017
Missouri wide receiver commit Harry Ballard:
I️m knowing! ♂️ https://t.co/NVxVrVMsDD— HB3 (@THE_HB3) December 5, 2017
Missouri wide receiver signee DaRon Davis, a Hogan Prep graduate:
Wow... ♂️— Da'Ron Davis1️⃣ (@DaRon_Davis1) December 5, 2017
Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton, a Blue Springs native:
Man I’m happy for @coachjoshheupel that’s huge and I wish you the best of luck!— Kendall Jamarr© (@TheKspecial_) December 5, 2017
Missouri wide receiver Richaud Floyd:
It is what it is— Bidness (@Richaud_Floyd17) December 5, 2017
Missouri starting right guard Kevin Pendleton:
December 5, 2017
Missouri commit Jalen Knox:
Woah...— Jalen Knox (@JalenKnox9_) December 5, 2017
Follow-up tweet from Knox, that seems to reaffirm his commitment:
Can’t wait to be playing for Mizzou in that black and gold #ShowMe18 pic.twitter.com/4KgAmEM13p— Jalen Knox (@JalenKnox9_) December 5, 2017
