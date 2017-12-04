Miami, Ohio-Mizzou basketball preview: Projected lineups, time, TV, what to expect

Miami, Ohio at Missouri
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (980 AM)
Projected lineups:
P
No.
Missouri
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
24
Kevin Puryear
6-7
Jr.
11.6
F
21
Jordan Barnett
6-7
Jr.
12.4
C
23
Jeremiah Tilmon
6-10
Fr.
9.3
G
3
Kassius Robertson
6-3
Sr.
14.3
G
55
Blake Harris
6-3
Fr.
2.9
P
No.
Miami
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
11
Logan McLane
6-9
Sr.
11.8
F
20
Dalonte Brown
6-7
Fr.
6.5
G
1
Nike Sibande
6-3
Fr.
13.1
G
3
Jalen Adaway
6-5
Fr.
11.1
G
12
Darrian Ringo
6-2
Jr.
6.8
ABOUT MISSOURI (6-2): Mizzou snapped a 36-game losing streak in true road games when it beat Central Florida on Thursday. … The Tigers are still learning how to finish games without any drama. They blew a 16-point lead in fewer than 8 minutes against West Virginia in the championship game of the Advocare Invitational during the week after Thanksgiving. In Missouri’s next game, the win against Central Florida, the Tigers nearly blew a 10-point second half lead. … The last time Mizzou played at home, Division II Emporia State held on until the final moments, when MU ultimately prevailed 67-62. … Senior forward Jordan Barnett and graduate transfer Kassius Robertson have been shooting well lately. Over the last four games, Robertson has converted 15 of his 25 three-point attempts, and he’s shooting 44 percent from three for the season. Barnett has averaged 19 points and shot 48.6 percent from the field during Mizzou’s last three games. … This game is first of four straight at home against low- to mid-major programs for Mizzou. The Tigers will then face Illinois on Dec. 23 in St. Louis.
ABOUT MIAMI (5-3): The Redhawks have already played two overtime games this season — against Wright State and Western Illinois — and they won both. They went on a three-game losing streak after winning their first three games of the season. … Like Missouri, Miami struggles with holding on to the ball. The Redhawks are averaging 22.1 turnovers per game, which is slightly worse than the Tigers. … Miami is shooting just 30.3 percent from three. Half of the Redhawks’ points this season have come from two-point field-goal attempts, according to the college basketball analytics website kenpom.com. … True freshman Nike Sibande leads the Redhawks in scoring. He is averaging 13.1 points and 10.5 field-goal attempts per game. Another true freshman, Jalen Adaway, is third on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game, but Adaway has made just 3 of his 14 three-point attempts this season.
Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss
