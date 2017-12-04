Senior guard Kassius Robertson leads the Tigers in scoring this season with 14.3 points per game.
Senior guard Kassius Robertson leads the Tigers in scoring this season with 14.3 points per game. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Senior guard Kassius Robertson leads the Tigers in scoring this season with 14.3 points per game. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

University of Missouri

Miami, Ohio-Mizzou basketball preview: Projected lineups, time, TV, what to expect

By Aaron Reiss

areiss@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 04:04 PM

Miami, Ohio at Missouri

WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (980 AM)

Projected lineups:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

P

No.

Missouri

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

24

Kevin Puryear

6-7

Jr.

11.6

F

21

Jordan Barnett

6-7

Jr.

12.4

C

23

Jeremiah Tilmon

6-10

Fr.

9.3

G

3

Kassius Robertson

6-3

Sr.

14.3

G

55

Blake Harris

6-3

Fr.

2.9

P

No.

Miami

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

11

Logan McLane

6-9

Sr.

11.8

F

20

Dalonte Brown

6-7

Fr.

6.5

G

1

Nike Sibande

6-3

Fr.

13.1

G

3

Jalen Adaway

6-5

Fr.

11.1

G

12

Darrian Ringo

6-2

Jr.

6.8

ABOUT MISSOURI (6-2): Mizzou snapped a 36-game losing streak in true road games when it beat Central Florida on Thursday. … The Tigers are still learning how to finish games without any drama. They blew a 16-point lead in fewer than 8 minutes against West Virginia in the championship game of the Advocare Invitational during the week after Thanksgiving. In Missouri’s next game, the win against Central Florida, the Tigers nearly blew a 10-point second half lead. … The last time Mizzou played at home, Division II Emporia State held on until the final moments, when MU ultimately prevailed 67-62. … Senior forward Jordan Barnett and graduate transfer Kassius Robertson have been shooting well lately. Over the last four games, Robertson has converted 15 of his 25 three-point attempts, and he’s shooting 44 percent from three for the season. Barnett has averaged 19 points and shot 48.6 percent from the field during Mizzou’s last three games. … This game is first of four straight at home against low- to mid-major programs for Mizzou. The Tigers will then face Illinois on Dec. 23 in St. Louis.

ABOUT MIAMI (5-3): The Redhawks have already played two overtime games this season — against Wright State and Western Illinois — and they won both. They went on a three-game losing streak after winning their first three games of the season. … Like Missouri, Miami struggles with holding on to the ball. The Redhawks are averaging 22.1 turnovers per game, which is slightly worse than the Tigers. … Miami is shooting just 30.3 percent from three. Half of the Redhawks’ points this season have come from two-point field-goal attempts, according to the college basketball analytics website kenpom.com. … True freshman Nike Sibande leads the Redhawks in scoring. He is averaging 13.1 points and 10.5 field-goal attempts per game. Another true freshman, Jalen Adaway, is third on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game, but Adaway has made just 3 of his 14 three-point attempts this season.

Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

    High school football recruits can now sign during Dec. 20-22 rather than wait until February.

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period 1:15

MU's Barry Odom: Coaches still learning early signing period
Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou 0:20

Texas Bowl a 'match made in heaven' for Mizzou
Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start 1:22

Mizzou A.D. saw progress during 1-5 start

View More Video