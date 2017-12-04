‘I couldn’t see myself anywhere else:’ Missouri lands Raytown wideout

Dominic Gicinto arrived for his official visit to Missouri on Friday without a scholarship offer.
On Sunday, he left as the Tigers’ most recent football pledge.
Gicinto, a 5-foot-10 senior wide receiver from Raytown High, announced his commitment Sunday after Missouri’s coaching staff surprised him with an offer the morning his visit was ending.
“I’ve always had that love for Mizzou,” Gicinto said. “My time there really sealed the deal. Letting me know that’s where I wanted to be. After this weekend, I couldn’t see myself anywhere else.”
Tigers wide receiver Richaud Floyd hosted Gicinto on the visit and showed him around the campus and team facilities while introducing him to other Missouri commits who were taking their official visits.
Gicinto grew up watching Missouri and remembers Gary Pinkel’s 2010 team upsetting No. 1 Oklahoma. While other in-state recruits balked at the chance to suit up for their home state after the Tigers’ 1-5 start, Gicinto said his interest in the program never wavered. Instead it increased as Missouri went on a six-game win streak to finish the regular season. Missouri plays Texas in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.
“I was always a fan even when they were losing,” he said. “When they started winning, it just made it even better.”
As a junior, Gicinto had 31 catches for 554 yards and eight touchdowns for Raytown, according to MaxPreps.com. Gicinto had a breakout senior season, making 85 catches for 1,341 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports.
Raytown coach Logan Minnick said that Gicinto had heavy interest from Memphis and that his other top schools were Eastern Kentucky and Arkansas State. Minnick said Gicinto’s size makes him a slot receiver at the college level.
“He is an absolute burner when it comes to just flat-out speed and quickness,” Minnick said. “I think he’ll fit well with the Mizzou spread offense just because he can get open. That’s the big thing with him.”
Minnick also used Gicinto as a kick and punt returner because of his speed and played him a couple times at safety when they needed depth.
Gicinto said he’s friendly with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock and running back Dawson Downing because both grew up near him. Gicinto plans to major in health science at Missouri and to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period Dec. 20-22.
Alex Schiffer: 816-234-4064, @TheSchiffMan
