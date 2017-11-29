This sophomore is Mizzou women’s basketball’s most important bench player

More Videos 0:54 Tough nonconference schedule helping Mizzou women’s basketball Pause 0:34 Norm Stewart unveils statue of himself outside Mizzou Arena 0:51 Big 12 Tournament most outstanding player Monte Morris 'feels blessed' 1:45 86-year-old carjacking victim went out "in a blaze of glory," son says 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 2:40 Trump promotes GOP tax plan in Missouri speech 7:05 Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' 2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time 2:59 New Zealand Police release hilarious recruitment video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tough nonconference schedule helping Mizzou women’s basketball Missouri guard Jordan Chavis talks about the team’s upcoming game against Kansas State. The Tigers host the Wildcats on Thursday, Nov. 30 Missouri guard Jordan Chavis talks about the team’s upcoming game against Kansas State. The Tigers host the Wildcats on Thursday, Nov. 30 Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

Missouri guard Jordan Chavis talks about the team’s upcoming game against Kansas State. The Tigers host the Wildcats on Thursday, Nov. 30 Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star