University of Missouri

Missouri-West Virginia box for Nov. 26

November 27, 2017 05:11 PM

No. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 83, MISSOURI 79

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnett

37

8-18

2-2

11

3

3

21

Puryear

28

4-6

3-4

7

0

4

13

Tilmon

21

3-6

2-5

3

0

4

8

B.Harris

6

0-2

2-2

3

1

1

2

Robertson

37

3-7

4-6

2

4

2

13

Geist

26

2-8

2-3

6

4

5

8

J.Porter

23

2-3

4-4

9

2

5

9

VanLeer

11

1-4

0-0

0

1

0

3

Phillips

8

1-2

0-0

2

3

2

2

Nikko

3

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

24-56

19-26

44

18

26

79

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. Three-point goals: 12-30, .400 (Robertson 3-5, Barnett 3-9, Puryear 2-3, Geist 2-5, J.Porter 1-2, VanLeer 1-4, B.Harris 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team rebounds: 3. Blocked shots: 8 (J.Porter 5, Nikko 3). Turnovers: 19 (Geist 4, B.Harris 3, Barnett 3, Robertson 3, Phillips 2, J.Porter, Puryear, Tilmon, VanLeer). Steals: 4 (Barnett 2, Geist, J.Porter). Technical fouls: Geist, 6:12 second. Fouled out: Geist, J.Porter.

W. Virginia

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

W.Harris

33

2-4

5-6

10

1

0

9

Konate

16

1-2

0-0

1

1

5

2

West

29

1-8

1-2

4

0

1

3

Carter

34

8-18

8-8

4

3

4

29

Miles

35

5-14

14-15

5

2

4

26

Bender

17

0-3

1-2

3

1

3

1

Bolden

12

2-5

0-0

1

1

1

5

Harler

11

0-2

0-0

0

1

2

0

Allen

11

3-4

2-2

1

0

1

8

Routt

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-60

31-35

29

10

21

83

Percentages: FG .367, FT .886. Three-point goals: 8-26, .308 (Carter 5-9, Miles 2-6, Bolden 1-3, Bender 0-1, W.Harris 0-1, Harler 0-2, West 0-4). Team rebounds: 2. Blocked shots: 4 (Konate, Routt, W.Harris, West). Turnovers: 7 (Carter 3, Konate 2, Miles, W.Harris). Steals: 13 (Carter 4, Miles 4, W.Harris 3, Bender, West). Technical fouls: Konate, 4:59 second. Fouled out: Konate.

Half: Missouri 41-36. Att: 2,591.

