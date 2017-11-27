Missouri-West Virginia box for Nov. 26

No. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 83, MISSOURI 79
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnett
37
8-18
2-2
11
3
3
21
Puryear
28
4-6
3-4
7
0
4
13
Tilmon
21
3-6
2-5
3
0
4
8
B.Harris
6
0-2
2-2
3
1
1
2
Robertson
37
3-7
4-6
2
4
2
13
Geist
26
2-8
2-3
6
4
5
8
J.Porter
23
2-3
4-4
9
2
5
9
VanLeer
11
1-4
0-0
0
1
0
3
Phillips
8
1-2
0-0
2
3
2
2
Nikko
3
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
24-56
19-26
44
18
26
79
Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. Three-point goals: 12-30, .400 (Robertson 3-5, Barnett 3-9, Puryear 2-3, Geist 2-5, J.Porter 1-2, VanLeer 1-4, B.Harris 0-1, Phillips 0-1). Team rebounds: 3. Blocked shots: 8 (J.Porter 5, Nikko 3). Turnovers: 19 (Geist 4, B.Harris 3, Barnett 3, Robertson 3, Phillips 2, J.Porter, Puryear, Tilmon, VanLeer). Steals: 4 (Barnett 2, Geist, J.Porter). Technical fouls: Geist, 6:12 second. Fouled out: Geist, J.Porter.
W. Virginia
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
W.Harris
33
2-4
5-6
10
1
0
9
Konate
16
1-2
0-0
1
1
5
2
West
29
1-8
1-2
4
0
1
3
Carter
34
8-18
8-8
4
3
4
29
Miles
35
5-14
14-15
5
2
4
26
Bender
17
0-3
1-2
3
1
3
1
Bolden
12
2-5
0-0
1
1
1
5
Harler
11
0-2
0-0
0
1
2
0
Allen
11
3-4
2-2
1
0
1
8
Routt
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-60
31-35
29
10
21
83
Percentages: FG .367, FT .886. Three-point goals: 8-26, .308 (Carter 5-9, Miles 2-6, Bolden 1-3, Bender 0-1, W.Harris 0-1, Harler 0-2, West 0-4). Team rebounds: 2. Blocked shots: 4 (Konate, Routt, W.Harris, West). Turnovers: 7 (Carter 3, Konate 2, Miles, W.Harris). Steals: 13 (Carter 4, Miles 4, W.Harris 3, Bender, West). Technical fouls: Konate, 4:59 second. Fouled out: Konate.
Half: Missouri 41-36. Att: 2,591.
Comments