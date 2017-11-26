Could Michael Porter Jr. rejoin Mizzou this season? Perhaps...

Is Michael Porter Jr. planning to defy the doctors?
Just days after undergoing back surgery in Dallas, the Missouri freshman posted the following to his Instagram account:
“Just letting y’all know whoever said it was going to take 3-4 months to recover lied.” The declaration was followed by two emojis of a face with its eyebrows raised. The caption was posted with a picture of what appears to be Porter’s living room.
Porter has since deleted the Instagram post.
When Missouri announced Porter’s season-ending surgery, the school said the 6-foot-10 freshman would likely miss the remainder of the season.
Porter hasn’t been with Missouri in Orlando for the Advocare Invitational, in which the Tigers were 2-0 entering the championship game Sunday night. He was last seen on the bench during the Tigers’ season-opening win over Iowa State. He played two minutes and scored two points in that game.
MU coach Cuonzo Martin said after the team’s game in Orlando on Friday that he thought the uncertainty surrounding Porter’s injury affected the team’s play against Utah and Emporia State — a loss and a close win, respectively.
Missouri plays West Virginia on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Central. The game will air on ESPN2.
