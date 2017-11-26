University of Missouri

Mizzou linebacker T.J. Warren arrested for unpaid speeding ticket

By Aaron Reiss

areiss@kcstar.com

November 26, 2017 03:55 PM

Columbia police arrested Missouri linebacker T.J. Warren on Sunday morning for failure to appear for a speeding ticket.

Athletic department spokesman Nick Joos said in a text message that the team was looking into the situation and gathering more information as of late Sunday afternoon.

The police department of Crocker, Mo., about 90 miles south of Columbia, issued the speeding ticket. The Boone County jail said Columbia police arrested Warren at 3217 Old 63 Highway, the address of the Copper Beech Townhomes in Columbia. According to dispatch records, police were summoned to the address at 12:45 a.m. because of a “suspicious vehicle.”

The Columbia Police Department’s public information officer did not return a call or email regarding the matter.

Warren was booked in jail at 1:52 a.m. Sunday. He posted a $100 bail and was released from Boone County jail.

Warren, who made 19 tackles in 12 games as a redshirt freshman a season ago, missed the first seven games of this season. He has since logged 11 tackles, including one for a loss. He also recorded an interception in his the first game he played this season, a 52-12 Mizzou win at Connecticut. He is the No. 2 strong-side linebacker on Mizzou’s most recently released depth chart.

The sophomore missed part of Mizzou’s spring practices earlier this year for an unspecified violation of team rules. He participated early during spring camp before subsequently receiving a suspension.

Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss

