Mizzou wins its sixth straight in a shootout over Arkansas

3:26 After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game Pause

4:13 Cuonzo Martin on Mizzou's win over St. John's

1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

2:09 It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

1:54 Staley players describe championship-winning two-point conversion

3:12 Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

1:06 Kansas hoops has second game with 7 players in double figures

1:40 Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

0:32 Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop