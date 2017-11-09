What to watch for, keys to victory, prediction for Mizzou football vs. Tennessee

This is the dunk that put Michael Porter Jr. on the map

On Dec. 29, 2014, Michael Porter Jr. took off just inside free-throw line in a consolation game against Raytown South in the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic at Jefferson City High School. Porter Jr.'s dunk landed on SportsCenter and put him on the national radar as a top college basketball recruit, eventually becoming No. 1 and signing with Mizzou. (Video courtesy of Canon Carlock)