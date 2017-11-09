Michael Porter Jr. went viral after this 2014 dunk, and there’s only one video of it

More Videos 1:56 Cuonzo Martin expects mistakes during Mizzou's first game Pause 1:15 Tour where Cuonzo Martin grew up in East St. Louis 3:00 MU's Kassius Robertson discusses point guard play 4:04 Mizzou QB Drew Lock pleased with spring game performance 4:20 MU's Paul Adams discusses winning streak 3:22 AJ Logan on Mizzou's defensive line, Terry Beckner's emergence 1:19 Mizzou Madness dunk contest highlights, featuring Michael Porter Jr., Jordan Barnett and more 0:36 Barry Odom: Mizzou’s confidence has increased 0:54 Mizzou offensive line not worried about stats 6:25 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame: Former MU coach Gary Pinkel enjoys being free of the grind Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This is the dunk that put Michael Porter Jr. on the map On Dec. 29, 2014, Michael Porter Jr. took off just inside free-throw line in a consolation game against Raytown South in the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic at Jefferson City High School. Porter Jr.'s dunk landed on SportsCenter and put him on the national radar as a top college basketball recruit, eventually becoming No. 1 and signing with Mizzou. (Video courtesy of Canon Carlock) On Dec. 29, 2014, Michael Porter Jr. took off just inside free-throw line in a consolation game against Raytown South in the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic at Jefferson City High School. Porter Jr.'s dunk landed on SportsCenter and put him on the national radar as a top college basketball recruit, eventually becoming No. 1 and signing with Mizzou. (Video courtesy of Canon Carlock) Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

