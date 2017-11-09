More Videos

Mizzou's Kevin Puryear, coach Cuonzo Martin talk about OT win 2:08

Mizzou's Kevin Puryear, coach Cuonzo Martin talk about OT win

Pause
Mizzou's Robin Pingeton puts family at the center of her life 1:19

Mizzou's Robin Pingeton puts family at the center of her life

Brad Loos on third annual Rally for Rhyan game 0:45

Brad Loos on third annual Rally for Rhyan game

Cuonzo Martin on Michael Porter Jr.’s possible return 1:05

Cuonzo Martin on Michael Porter Jr.’s possible return

Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. says he's hopeful he'll receive OK to practice 9:20

Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. says he's hopeful he'll receive OK to practice

Mizzou basketball target E.J. Liddell on Cuonzo Martin 0:58

Mizzou basketball target E.J. Liddell on Cuonzo Martin

Mizzou football assistant Brad Davis talks about recruits and his new gig 2:33

Mizzou football assistant Brad Davis talks about recruits and his new gig

Brick Haley talks about the Mizzou Tigers' 2018 football recruiting class 4:01

Brick Haley talks about the Mizzou Tigers' 2018 football recruiting class

Watch this boy cry for a Missouri State shirt when Mom dresses him in Mizzou gold 0:26

Watch this boy cry for a Missouri State shirt when Mom dresses him in Mizzou gold

Michael Thompson makes his college choice 0:48

Michael Thompson makes his college choice

This is the dunk that put Michael Porter Jr. on the map

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star