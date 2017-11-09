This is the dunk that put Michael Porter Jr. on the map

Robin Pingeton is the head coach of the Missouri women's basketball team, and her approach to life and basketball has been enriched and enhanced by her family life, including the care for her son, Zach, who has Down syndrome.
Missouri’s home basketball game Saturday against Mississippi State will benefit pediatric cancer research. The game will be held in the honor of Rhyan Loos, daughter of former MU assistant coach Brad Loos.
As 7-year-old Jack Clark and his mom prepared for 'Wear Your Favorite College T-shirt Day' at Valley Park Elementary near Ellisville, Mo., Jack made his choice clear. He was not going to wear a Mizzou shirt. Video courtesy of Steve Clark.