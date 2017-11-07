MU's Paul Adams discusses winning streak

Fifty years after Norm Stewart became head coach at the University of Missouri he talks about his life including the $40 Kansas sent him for a recruiting trip, the Tigers playing in Kansas City and the decision to end his coaching career.
Point guard Terrence Phillips said Missouri's losses to Wisconsin in a scrimmage and Kansas in an exhibition game have shown the Tigers that defensive improvement will be key to forcing transition baskets, and Missouri wants to play with a fast pace. The Tigers open their season at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10 against Iowa State.