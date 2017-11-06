More Videos

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness 0:25

Michael Porter Jr. dunks during Mizzou Madness

Pause
Barry Odom: Anthony Sherrils’ performance was carryover from practice 1:09

Barry Odom: Anthony Sherrils’ performance was carryover from practice

Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win' 3:09

Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win'

Audio: Q&A with Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin 19:36

Audio: Q&A with Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

Cuonzo Martin: Practice will fix some of Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul problems 1:44

Cuonzo Martin: Practice will fix some of Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul problems

Michael Porter Jr.: Raw vegan diet adviser is a “good mentor for me” 1:25

Michael Porter Jr.: Raw vegan diet adviser is a “good mentor for me”

Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr. 0:53

Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr.

Scrimmages have shown Mizzou that its defense needs improvement 1:15

Scrimmages have shown Mizzou that its defense needs improvement

Missouri coach Barry Odom: goal-line defense against Florida was 'huge' 1:00

Missouri coach Barry Odom: goal-line defense against Florida was 'huge'

Jeremiah Tilmon on fouls, Mizzou's scrimmages 3:49

Jeremiah Tilmon on fouls, Mizzou's scrimmages

  • Barry Odom: Mizzou’s confidence has increased

    The Missouri football team is riding a three-game winning steak heading into its final home game this weekend, against Tennessee.

Barry Odom: Mizzou’s confidence has increased

The Missouri football team is riding a three-game winning steak heading into its final home game this weekend, against Tennessee.
Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star