Mizzou 45, Florida 16: key moments, players and grades

Key player
Missouri’s Anthony Sherrils: The redshirt senior from Hogan Prep’s had his best performance of the season in his second game back from a concussion. Sherrills, who had the most career starts (20) and tackles (133) of any returning Mizzou defender coming into the season, set up Missouri’s first score when he recovered a punt that Florida fumbled. His second-quarter interception gave Missouri the ball at the Florida 36, and the Tigers scored on the proceeding drive. When Florida threatened to score its first touchdown of the game during its first drive of the second half, Sherrills made an open-field tackle on first and goal and the Gators settled for their third field goal.
Key moment
Missouri went on a 5-minute, 45-second, 98-yard drive that gave the Tigers a 14-3 lead with 10:36 left in the first half. It was the sort of drive that would have been unimaginable for Missouri earlier this season, and the Tigers’ lead grew from there. The 14-play drive included three plays of 15-plus yards, but there were also shorter, hard runs by Larry Rountree that wore down the Gators.
The grades
Offense
A-
Drew Lock threw an end zone interception on Missouri’s first drive of the game, but after the Tigers’ first score, they cruised. True freshman Larry Rountree had a season-high 15 rushing attempts and gained 83 yards. Mizzou’s 46 total rushes were also a season-high, and after his interception, Lock made few mistakes. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Defense
A
The Tigers benefited some from Florida interim coach Randy Shannon’s ultra-conservative play calling, and the Gators came into this game 12th in the Southeastern Conference in total offense, but a Tigers defense that was putrid to begin the year looked solid for a third consecutive week. Florida converted five of 13 third downs and just one of three inside the red zone. The lone red-zone conversion came when the game was already out of reach for Florida. Mizzou defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. played well for a third straight week. This time he recorded two tackles for a loss, including one sack.
Special teams
A
The Tigers kept Florida from making big kickoff or punt returns, and Mizzou recovered the ball after Florida fumbled a punt in the first quarter. That set up Missouri’s first score of the game.
