Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (33) celebrated one of his three rushing touchdowns Saturday in a victory over Florida in Columbia.
Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (33) celebrated one of his three rushing touchdowns Saturday in a victory over Florida in Columbia. Allison Long along@kcstar.com
Missouri Tigers running back Larry Rountree III (33) celebrated one of his three rushing touchdowns Saturday in a victory over Florida in Columbia. Allison Long along@kcstar.com

University of Missouri

Mizzou rolls past Florida, creeps closer to bowl game with third straight win

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

November 04, 2017 2:20 PM

COLUMBIA

Missouri’s surge toward bowl eligibility continued Saturday with a 45-16 victory over Florida, the Tigers’ third straight win.

Mizzou, 4-5, never trailed against the Gators, who were playing in their first game under interim coach Randy Shannon.

Missouri senior safety Anthony Sherrils, a graduate of Hogan Prep, had a career game for the Tigers with a fumble recovery, interception and six tackles. True freshman running back Larry Rountree ran for three touchdowns and Tigers quarterback Drew Lock threw for 228 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Sherrils’ first-quarter fumble recovery after Florida mishandled a 32-yard Corey Fatony punt set up Mizzou’s first touchdown. Sherrils recovered the ball at the Gators’ 11, giving Missouri great field position after an unsuccessful opening drive.

Lock found tight end Kendall Blanton a few plays later in the corner of the end zone, putting Missouri up 7-0 with a 5-yard TD pass.

Early in the second quarter, Lock led Missouri on a 98-yard drive that ended on Rountree’s 2-yard touchdown run.

More Videos

Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend 5:03

Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend

Pause
KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

5 things to know about Sprint and T-Mobile, which ended their merger talks 1:19

5 things to know about Sprint and T-Mobile, which ended their merger talks

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:37

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor

David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise 0:45

David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss 0:49

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 1:37

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

  • Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win'

    Missouri's wide receiver discusses the Tigers last three games and strong quarterback play following the Tigers victory over Florida on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win'

Missouri's wide receiver discusses the Tigers last three games and strong quarterback play following the Tigers victory over Florida on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star

Missouri’s first-team defense continued its strong play from recent weeks and limited the Gators to three field goals. Florida got on the board with a 38-yard field goal halfway through the second quarter.

Lock then found running back Ish Witter for a 15-yard touchdown pass that extended Missouri’s lead to 21-3 with 5:39 remaining in the first half.

The following drive, Sherrils picked off Florida quarterback Malik Zaire, giving Missouri the ball at the Gators’ 36. Rountree ran for a 33-yard touchdown on the next play, giving Missouri a 28-3 lead. Florida connected on a 36-yard field goal right before halftime.

In the second half, Sherrils had a huge tackle-for-loss on third down deep in Missouri territory, forcing the Gators to settle for another field goal.

After a 49-yard completion to Emanuel Hall gave Missouri the ball just outside the goal line, Rountree ran in his third touchdown, from 1 yard out. Lock connected with J’Mon Moore for a 4-yard touchdown with 11:08 left in the game for his final touchdown.

Zaire connected with Lamical Perine for a 16-yard touchdown catch with 5:34 left in the game, well after Missouri had taken out its starters on offense and defense. Tucker McCann made a 42-yard field goal for Mizzou with 46 seconds left.

With the win, Missouri needs two victories in its final three games to become bowl eligible. The Tigers play Tennessee next Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30.

Alex Schiffer: 816-234-4064, @TheSchiffMan

Missouri 45, Florida 16

Florida

0

6

3

7

16

Missouri

7

21

7

10

45

First Quarter

MIZ—Blanton 5 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 5:56

Second Quarter

MIZ—Rountree 2 run (McCann kick), 10:36

FLA—FG Pineiro 38, 7:32

MIZ—Witter 15 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 5:39

MIZ—Rountree 21 run (McCann kick), 4:29

FLA—FG Pineiro 36, :00

Third Quarter

FLA—FG Pineiro 24, 7:40

MIZ—Rountree 1 run (McCann kick), 2:58

Fourth Quarter

MIZ—J.Moore 4 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 11:08

FLA—Perine 16 pass from Franks (Pineiro kick), 5:34

MIZ—FG McCann 42, :46

FLA

MIZ

First downs

17

26

Rushes-yards

31-93

46-227

Passing

256

228

Comp-Att-Int

20-29-1

15-21-1

Return Yards

59

117

Punts-Avg.

5-44.6

3-37.66

Fumbles-Lost

1-1

0-0

Penalties-Yards

11-84

7-71

Time of Possession

30:39

29:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Florida, Perine 19-66, Zaire 6-17, Lemons 3-8, M.Thompson 3-2. Missouri, Rountree 15-83, Witter 17-83, Lock 7-35, Mi.Wilson 4-17, Downing 3-9.

PASSING—Florida, Zaire 13-19-1-158, Franks 7-10-0-98. Missouri, Lock 15-20-1-228, Mi.Wilson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Florida, B.Powell 5-70, Perine 4-30, Cleveland 3-46, Massey 2-75, Goolsby 2-15, Hammond 1-7, Lemons 1-7, M.Stephens 1-4, M.Thompson 1-2. Missouri, E.Hall 5-113, J.Moore 5-64, J.Johnson 2-28, Witter 1-15, Blanton 1-5, Floyd 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend 5:03

Recruited by Kansas, Norm Stewart went on to become a Missouri legend

Pause
KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

5 things to know about Sprint and T-Mobile, which ended their merger talks 1:19

5 things to know about Sprint and T-Mobile, which ended their merger talks

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor 2:37

Chiefs at Cowboys game preview, analysis and prediction by Terez Paylor

David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise 0:45

David Beaty strongly states 2015 KU team he inherited 'not close' to 2017 Baylor talent-wise

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss 0:49

David Beaty: KU fans have 'got every right to be' disappointed after Baylor loss

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 1:37

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

  • Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win'

    Missouri's wide receiver discusses the Tigers last three games and strong quarterback play following the Tigers victory over Florida on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

Mizzou wide receiver Emanuel Hall after beating Florida: 'We needed an SEC win'

View More Video