Mizzou rolls past Florida, creeps closer to bowl game with third straight win

Missouri’s surge toward bowl eligibility continued Saturday with a 45-16 victory over Florida, the Tigers’ third straight win.
Mizzou, 4-5, never trailed against the Gators, who were playing in their first game under interim coach Randy Shannon.
Missouri senior safety Anthony Sherrils, a graduate of Hogan Prep, had a career game for the Tigers with a fumble recovery, interception and six tackles. True freshman running back Larry Rountree ran for three touchdowns and Tigers quarterback Drew Lock threw for 228 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Sherrils’ first-quarter fumble recovery after Florida mishandled a 32-yard Corey Fatony punt set up Mizzou’s first touchdown. Sherrils recovered the ball at the Gators’ 11, giving Missouri great field position after an unsuccessful opening drive.
Lock found tight end Kendall Blanton a few plays later in the corner of the end zone, putting Missouri up 7-0 with a 5-yard TD pass.
Early in the second quarter, Lock led Missouri on a 98-yard drive that ended on Rountree’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Missouri’s first-team defense continued its strong play from recent weeks and limited the Gators to three field goals. Florida got on the board with a 38-yard field goal halfway through the second quarter.
Lock then found running back Ish Witter for a 15-yard touchdown pass that extended Missouri’s lead to 21-3 with 5:39 remaining in the first half.
The following drive, Sherrils picked off Florida quarterback Malik Zaire, giving Missouri the ball at the Gators’ 36. Rountree ran for a 33-yard touchdown on the next play, giving Missouri a 28-3 lead. Florida connected on a 36-yard field goal right before halftime.
In the second half, Sherrils had a huge tackle-for-loss on third down deep in Missouri territory, forcing the Gators to settle for another field goal.
After a 49-yard completion to Emanuel Hall gave Missouri the ball just outside the goal line, Rountree ran in his third touchdown, from 1 yard out. Lock connected with J’Mon Moore for a 4-yard touchdown with 11:08 left in the game for his final touchdown.
Zaire connected with Lamical Perine for a 16-yard touchdown catch with 5:34 left in the game, well after Missouri had taken out its starters on offense and defense. Tucker McCann made a 42-yard field goal for Mizzou with 46 seconds left.
With the win, Missouri needs two victories in its final three games to become bowl eligible. The Tigers play Tennessee next Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30.
Missouri 45, Florida 16
Florida
0
6
3
7
—
16
Missouri
7
21
7
10
—
45
First Quarter
MIZ—Blanton 5 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 5:56
Second Quarter
MIZ—Rountree 2 run (McCann kick), 10:36
FLA—FG Pineiro 38, 7:32
MIZ—Witter 15 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 5:39
MIZ—Rountree 21 run (McCann kick), 4:29
FLA—FG Pineiro 36, :00
Third Quarter
FLA—FG Pineiro 24, 7:40
MIZ—Rountree 1 run (McCann kick), 2:58
Fourth Quarter
MIZ—J.Moore 4 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 11:08
FLA—Perine 16 pass from Franks (Pineiro kick), 5:34
MIZ—FG McCann 42, :46
FLA
MIZ
First downs
17
26
Rushes-yards
31-93
46-227
Passing
256
228
Comp-Att-Int
20-29-1
15-21-1
Return Yards
59
117
Punts-Avg.
5-44.6
3-37.66
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
0-0
Penalties-Yards
11-84
7-71
Time of Possession
30:39
29:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Florida, Perine 19-66, Zaire 6-17, Lemons 3-8, M.Thompson 3-2. Missouri, Rountree 15-83, Witter 17-83, Lock 7-35, Mi.Wilson 4-17, Downing 3-9.
PASSING—Florida, Zaire 13-19-1-158, Franks 7-10-0-98. Missouri, Lock 15-20-1-228, Mi.Wilson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Florida, B.Powell 5-70, Perine 4-30, Cleveland 3-46, Massey 2-75, Goolsby 2-15, Hammond 1-7, Lemons 1-7, M.Stephens 1-4, M.Thompson 1-2. Missouri, E.Hall 5-113, J.Moore 5-64, J.Johnson 2-28, Witter 1-15, Blanton 1-5, Floyd 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
