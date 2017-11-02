Watch Cuonzo Martin's speech to Kansas City mentoring group

Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin met with media Tuesday, less than a week before the Nov. 10 season opener against Iowa State. Martin said practice will fix some of freshman forward Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul problems.
Redshirt freshman Albert Okwuegbunam committed to Mizzou when Gary Pinkel was the coach. Okwuegbunam wasn’t sure he’d stay committed to the Tigers until new coach Barry Odom and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley attended one of his varsity basketball games.
The Kansas City Star's Aaron Reiss and Alex Schiffer analyzed the Tigers' performance in their 93-87 loss to Kansas on Sunday at the Sprint Center in a one-day renewal of their rivalry dubbed the Showdown for Relief, a charity exhibition. They also broke down highlights and answered questions.
The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes that hit the Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.