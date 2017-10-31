Cuonzo Martin working with freshman Jeremiah Tilmon to stay out of foul trouble

More Videos 1:15 Scrimmages have shown Mizzou that its defense needs improvement Pause 1:58 Barry Odom on Mizzou's running game, Damarea Crockett injury update 4:23 Drew Lock pleased to get his first college career road win 1:34 Missouri coach Barry Odom addresses defensive coordinator firing 3:09 MU coach Cuonzo Martin, Michael Porter Jr. and Jordan Barnett on Showdown for Relief 1:49 Barry Odom on facing Florida, Gators' firing of Jim McElwain 2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cuonzo Martin: Practice will fix some of Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul problems Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin met with media Tuesday, less than a week before the Nov. 10 season opener against Iowa State. Martin said practice will fix some of freshman forward Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul problems. Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin met with media Tuesday, less than a week before the Nov. 10 season opener against Iowa State. Martin said practice will fix some of freshman forward Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul problems. Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star

