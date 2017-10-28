Missouri rolls by Connecticut 52-12 for second straight win

For the first time in his coaching career, Barry Odom has a winning streak on his resume.
Missouri pounded Connecticut 52-12 in a game where Drew Lock threw for five touchdowns and had a career-high completion percentage of 83.8.
The Tigers handed the Huskies the first points of the game after a high snap that only an NBA center could have caught, which left punter Corey Fatony knocking the ball out of the end zone for a safety.
But Lock marched Missouri down the field the following drive and found J’Mon Moore in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown, which gave Missouri a lead it would never relinquish.
Connecticut would add to its score on a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. But that was all the Huskies would get. Missouri, meanwhile, was busy putting points on the scoreboard once it got things going.
In his return from a one-game suspension from a violation of team rules, kicker Tucker McCann was perfect on extra points and hit a 37-yard field goal halfway through the second quarter.
Missouri’s defense was led by duo of nose tackle Terry Beckner Jr. and Marcell Frazier, who both had a sack and led a pass rush that put together five sacks overall and nine tackles-for-loss. Both players had pass break-ups that would have been touchdowns if they had been able to catch their own deflection.
True freshman cornerback Adam Sparks added a pair of pass break-ups in what was an impressive performance by Missouri’s young secondary. In his first game of the season, cornerback T.J. Warren had an interception. Warren was suspended the first six games of the season for undisclosed reasons.
Wide receiver Johnathon Johnson led Missouri with 128 yards and a touchdown. Moore, meanwhile, chipped in 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam finished with 34 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Okwuegbunam now has seven touchdowns for the season and leads all FBS tight end with that mark.
Lock sat the entire fourth quarter, which gave backup Micah Wilson the most playing time he’s ever received. Wilson, a redshirt freshman, completed 3 of 6 passes for 31 yards with an interception. Late in the game, he rushed for 22 yards for his first career touchdown.
The win moves Missouri’s record to 3-5, setting up a November to remember as the Tigers try and get bowl eligible for the first time in three years. None of Missouri’s remaining opponents are over .500.
Missouri’s next game is at home against Florida next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Missouri 52, UConn 12
Missouri
21
10
14
7
—
52
UConn
2
3
7
0
—
12
First quarter
UCONN: safety, 13:40.
MU: Moore 4 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 10:48.
MU: Okwuegbunam 4 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 6:48.
MU: Okwuegbunam 9 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 1:08.
Second quarter
UCONN: FG Tarbutt 30, 11:09.
MU: FG McCann 37, 7:03.
MU: Witter 6 run (McCann kick), 3:11.
Third quarter
MU: Moore 13 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 13:03.
MU: J.Johnson 72 pass from Lock (McCann kick), 10:26.
UCONN: Mensah 1 run (Tarbutt kick), 2:07.
Fourth quarter
MU: M.Wilson 22 run (McCann kick), 4:11.
MU
UCONN
First downs
31
23
Rushes-yards
34-175
41-126
Passing
408
233
Comp-Att-Int
34-43-1
22-52-1
Return Yards
31
58
Punts-Avg.
3-42.66
8-39.5
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-0
Penalties-Yards
11-102
5-65
Time of Possession
29:21
30:39
RUSHING: Missouri, Witter 10-73, Rountree 6-60, Downing 10-60, M.Wilson 3-14, Utsey 1-2, Lock 3-(minus 7), (Team) 1-(minus 27). UConn, Mensah 16-69, Shirreffs 15-23, Thompson 3-17, N.Hopkins 5-12, Pindell 2-5.
PASSING: Missouri, Lock 31-37-0-377, M.Wilson 3-6-1-31. UConn, Skanes 0-1-0-0, Shirreffs 19-39-0-202, Pindell 3-12-1-31.
RECEIVING: Missouri, Moore 8-96, J.Johnson 5-128, E.Hall 5-37, Floyd 4-43, Okwuegbunam 4-34, Witter 3-25, Collins 2-27, N.Brown 2-17, Rountree 1-1. UConn, Mayala 9-116, Skanes 6-50, McLean 3-25, Beals 3-22, Mensah 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: UConn, Tarbutt 47.
