  • Michael Porter Jr.: Raw vegan diet adviser is a “good mentor for me”

    Star Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of his family, longtime vegetarians, are transitioning to a raw vegan diet with the help of Doug Graham, a doctor of chiropractic medicine who's part of the company FoodnSport who believes in five key words: whole, fresh, ripe, raw, organic.

Aaron Reiss The Kansas City Star