Michael Porter Jr.: Raw vegan diet adviser is a “good mentor for me”
Star Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of his family, longtime vegetarians, are transitioning to a raw vegan diet with the help of Doug Graham, a doctor of chiropractic medicine who's part of the company FoodnSport who believes in five key words: whole, fresh, ripe, raw, organic.
Aaron ReissThe Kansas City Star
The Kansas and Missouri men's basketball teams have not played each other since 2012, Mizzou's last season in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. Here's a look back at the two Border War games that season in photos.