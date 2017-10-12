Watch: Michael Porter Jr., Mizzou basketball team take the floor for practice

Missouri opened Thursday’s men’s basketball practice to reporters, providing a first look at highly touted Michael Porter Jr. in uniform, but there was no shooting or dunking.
Missouri worked on agility drills during the portion of practice that media were allowed to watch. The Tigers were timed in sprints that ran roughly the length of the court, and ran drills in which they were timed to shuffle across the baseline, backpedal toward the free-throw line and zig-zag across the paint.
Towards the end of practice Missouri shifted to defensive drills, in which they closed out on ball handlers.
