  • Michael Porter Jr. hits the hardwood at Mizzou Arena

    Freshman Michael Porter Jr. and his Missouri Tigers men's basketball teammates went through drills Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The portion of practice was made public to reporters.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

University of Missouri

Watch: Michael Porter Jr., Mizzou basketball team take the floor for practice

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

October 12, 2017 5:09 PM

Missouri opened Thursday’s men’s basketball practice to reporters, providing a first look at highly touted Michael Porter Jr. in uniform, but there was no shooting or dunking.

Missouri worked on agility drills during the portion of practice that media were allowed to watch. The Tigers were timed in sprints that ran roughly the length of the court, and ran drills in which they were timed to shuffle across the baseline, backpedal toward the free-throw line and zig-zag across the paint.

Towards the end of practice Missouri shifted to defensive drills, in which they closed out on ball handlers.

  Mizzou basketball team runs agility, defense drills at practice

    The Mizzou basketball team practiced agility drills and defensive close outs during practice held Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou basketball team runs agility, defense drills at practice

The Mizzou basketball team practiced agility drills and defensive close outs during practice held Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

Alex Schiffer The Kansas City Star

Alex Schiffer: 816-234-4064, @TheSchiffMan

  • Mizzou basketball team runs agility, defense drills at practice

    The Mizzou basketball team practiced agility drills and defensive close outs during practice held Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou basketball team runs agility, defense drills at practice

