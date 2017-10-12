Watch: Michael Porter Jr., Mizzou basketball team take the floor for practice

More Videos 0:39 Alec Abeln, Mizzou’s new...fullback? Pause 1:00 Mizzou basketball team runs agility, defense drills at practice 1:29 Michael Porter Jr. hits the hardwood at Mizzou Arena 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:45 Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC 2:02 KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again' 2:30 Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS 16:32 Facebook Live with the A-Team: on Alex Smith's hot hand, the Steelers and more 1:43 Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 2:01 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Michael Porter Jr. hits the hardwood at Mizzou Arena Freshman Michael Porter Jr. and his Missouri Tigers men's basketball teammates went through drills Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The portion of practice was made public to reporters. Freshman Michael Porter Jr. and his Missouri Tigers men's basketball teammates went through drills Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The portion of practice was made public to reporters. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Freshman Michael Porter Jr. and his Missouri Tigers men's basketball teammates went through drills Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The portion of practice was made public to reporters. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star