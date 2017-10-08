Day after Mizzou loss at Kentucky, SEC admits refs blew final sequence

After his Missouri team lost to Kentucky 40-34 on Saturday, coach Barry Odom didn’t criticize Southeastern Conference officials for failing to notice a Kentucky player knocked the ball out of receiver J’Mon Moore’s left hand following the game’s second-to-last play.
But he was clearly frustrated.
“I know what I saw,” said Odom, whose team dropped to 1-4, 0-3 in the SEC, with the loss. “I know how the ball was placed and not placed. I’ll have to go back and make sure I saw what I saw. I don’t know. A lot of time between two plays.”
The failure to acknowledge the batting of the ball, which ultimately led to Missouri having just three seconds remaining on the clock after referees were slow to set it and the Tigers spiked it, left Mizzou with just one shot at a game-tying touchdown. The SEC acknowledged Sunday that Missouri should have had more chances.
“After postgame video review and discussion with the on-field officials, it was determined the officials did not see the ball dislodged by an opposing player as the Missouri receiver attempted to return the ball directly to the official,” the conference said in a statement. “Had that action been seen by the officials in real time, the clock would have been stopped at approximately 0:16 seconds and restarted on the ready for play signal.”
Mizzou began its final possession at Missouri’s 25-yard line, down 40-34 with 1:48 left. The Tigers had no timeouts. Missouri moved downfield, and Drew Lock passed to Moore for a one-yard gain that put the ball around the 28-yard line with 21 seconds remaining. Moore got up from the ground to return the ball to the referees, and that’s when Kentucky’s Josh Allen knocked the ball out of Moore’s hands.
After the game, Allen appeared ignorant of any controversy.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know,” he said when a reporter asked him about the play.
Moore said he received no explanation about the incident from officials.
“The ref acted like he didn’t see it,” Moore said, “so I don’t have nothing much to say about that.”
The officiating mistake did not necessarily decide the outcome, but with a game at now-No. 4 Georgia looming next weekend, a win over Kentucky seemed like a must for Missouri to salvage its bowl chances. The Tigers have lost four consecutive games since beating Missouri State.
“You get to the end of the year, and you’re a play or two away from this one — that’s going to sting for a while,” Odom said.
Aaron Reiss
