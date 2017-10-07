Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has impressive game in overtime loss to Kentucky

Missouri junior quarterback Drew Lock has always shown flashes of the potential that made him a big star at Lee’s Summit High School. But too often for Mizzou, Lock’s best statistical performances have come in wins against inferior, non-conference opponents or in blowout losses.
It would be premature to call his performance on Saturday in Missouri’s 40-34 loss to Kentucky a turning point for him. That won’t be clear until later this season. But Lock’s performance Saturday — 22-of-42 for 355 yards, three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions — was the best of his career against a legitimate opponent.
One toss will haunt Lock and this team, though. He overthrew Emanuel Hall, who was wide open late in the third quarter after Missouri faked a reverse handoff. A completion would have given Missouri a touchdown and the lead. The Tigers would settle for a field goal.
But without Lock, who guided this offense to four total touchdowns after scoring the same amount in its past three games combined, the Tigers wouldn’t have been competitive. Lock stretched a Kentucky team that had the No. 3 rushing defense in the county coming into this tame. The passing success opened up the field and helped the Tigers run for 213 yards, the most the Wildcats have allowed in a game this season.
Missouri’s first touchdown came when Lock lasered the ball to J’Mon Moore along the left sideline midway through the second quarter. Moore, a senior, had run past the Kentucky cornerback covering him, and a safety was too far away from the sideline.
The Tigers on Saturday didn’t seem to miss Dimetrios Mason, who was third on the team in receiving yards when Missouri coach Barry Odom dismissed him from the program. Lock threw to Hall, Mason’s replacement, for a 58-yard touchdown to put Missouri within six points at the half. Hall caught a 48-yard pass on Mizzou’s third drive of the second half to set up a 1-yard Lock rushing touchdown a play later. It was the third running score of Lock’s career.
Mizzou still exhibited many of the traits that have hindered this team this season. The Tigers missed open-field tackles and allowed the Wildcats to run past them or cut back across the field. MU committed seven penalties for 55 yards.
Lock’s play helped keep Missouri in the game until the end. He zipped a ball that hit Jonathan Johnson in stride over the middle of the field, and Johnson ran to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the score at 34-34 with 13:46 remaining.
Aaron Reiss: 816-234-4042, @aaronjreiss
