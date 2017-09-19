The Missouri cheerleaders lead the football team to the field before the start of last weekend’s game against Purdue.
The Missouri cheerleaders lead the football team to the field before the start of last weekend’s game against Purdue. L.G. Patterson AP
University of Missouri

Full 2018 Missouri football schedule released

By Sam McDowell

September 19, 2017 3:09 PM

COLUMBIA

The 2018 Missouri football schedule was released Tuesday, and the agenda features a rather daunting task.

The Tigers will make their first-ever trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face the Crimson Tide on Oct. 13. They previously played Alabama in Birmingham in 1975 and upset the No. 2-ranked team in the nation.

Missouri opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1, playing host to UT-Martin. The Tigers will face Wyoming for the first time the following week before traveling to Purdue, which just beat this year’s Missouri team 35-3 over the weekend.

The Tigers will play eight SEC opponents next season, with a home date against Memphis on Oct. 20 sandwiched between them.

The season concludes with a home date against Arkansas on Nov. 24.

Sam McDowell: @SamMcDowell11

2018 MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 1: UT-MARTIN

Sept. 8: WYOMING

Sept. 15: at Purdue

Sept. 22: GEORGIA

Oct. 6: at South Carolina

Oct. 13: at Alabama

Oct. 20: MEMPHIS (Homecoming)

Oct. 27: KENTUCKY

Nov. 3: at Florida

Nov. 10: VANDERBILT

Nov. 17: at Tennessee

Nov. 24: ARKANSAS

