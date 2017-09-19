Full 2018 Missouri football schedule released

The 2018 Missouri football schedule was released Tuesday, and the agenda features a rather daunting task.
The Tigers will make their first-ever trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face the Crimson Tide on Oct. 13. They previously played Alabama in Birmingham in 1975 and upset the No. 2-ranked team in the nation.
Missouri opens the 2018 season on Sept. 1, playing host to UT-Martin. The Tigers will face Wyoming for the first time the following week before traveling to Purdue, which just beat this year’s Missouri team 35-3 over the weekend.
The Tigers will play eight SEC opponents next season, with a home date against Memphis on Oct. 20 sandwiched between them.
The season concludes with a home date against Arkansas on Nov. 24.
2018 MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 1: UT-MARTIN
Sept. 8: WYOMING
Sept. 15: at Purdue
Sept. 22: GEORGIA
Oct. 6: at South Carolina
Oct. 13: at Alabama
Oct. 20: MEMPHIS (Homecoming)
Oct. 27: KENTUCKY
Nov. 3: at Florida
Nov. 10: VANDERBILT
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24: ARKANSAS
