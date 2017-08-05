Mizzou's Damarea Crockett on goals, avoiding a 'sophomore slump'
University of Missouri sophomore running back Damarea Crockett is it worried about a sophomore slump, because of his preparation during the offseason. He also isn't shy about his lofty goals for the team and for himself. 8/4/2017
Tod PalmerThe Kansas City Star
Mizzou's Dimetrios Mason on cleaning up drops, after embracing being a WR
Mizzou QB Drew Lock: Kaleb Prewett's speed makes a difference at linebacker
University of Missouri sophomore wide receiver Dimetrios Mason said he's worked hard to eliminate drops as he's embraced the position despite starting his career as a quarterback during last year's training camp. 8/4/2017
University of Missouri junior quarterback Drew Lock has been impressed by junior safety Kaleb Prewett, a Kansas State transfer, during the offseason. Prewett converted from safety to outside linebacker for the Tigers. 8/4/2017
University of Missouri football coach Barry Odom discussed the status of his trio of junior college defensive linemen, who haven't yet practiced in training camp, and announced that freshman wide receiver O'shae Clark would transfer. Aug. 3, 2017
University of Missouri football coach Barry Odom addressed a few notable absences on the opening day of training camp, including Lee's Summit North graduate Da'Ron Davis, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Columbia.
Missouri senior linebacker Eric Beisel had fun Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., reliving his proclamation before last year's game against Arkansas that the Razorbacks shouldn't bother to get on the bus to play the Tigers.