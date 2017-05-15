Mizzou caravan, Tiger Club golf tourney on tap in Kansas City

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk, football coach Barry Odom and new men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will be in the Kansas City area on Thursday as part of the athletic department’s spring caravan.
The trio of Tigers bigwigs will take part in a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chicken N Pickle, 1716 Burlington St. in North Kansas City.
Assorted appetizers and a cash bar will be available for guests, and Sterk, Odom and Martin will address the crowd beginning at 6:45 p.m.
The event is free, but fans planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP online.
Annual golf tourney set for June 12
The annual Tiger Club of Kansas City Golf Tournament is set for June 12 at Staley Farms Golf Club, 10310 N. Olive Ave. in Kansas City.
The cost to play in the Acura College Alumni Team Flight is $250 per golfer. It’s $215 per golfer for the Tiger Club Team Flight.
All golfers will play 18 holes with a cart, plus enjoy access to the driving range in addition to receiving a Tiger Club gift and goodie bag.
Lunch and dinner will be served along with beverages.
Typically, Odom and his staff make an appearance and are sprinkled among the foursomes for the round.
Winners of the Alumni Flight qualify for the Acura College Alumni Team Championship on Oct. 26-29 at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
For more information about the different flights and how to register, visit the Tiger Club of Kansas City website.
Dinner-only reservations also are available for $30 catered by Butthead BBQ.
Cornelius claims SEC weekly honor
Missouri freshman shortstop Chris Cornelius was announced Monday as the SEC baseball freshman of the week.
He is the second Tigers freshman to earn that distinction this season, joining freshman pitcher T.J. Sikkema (March 20).
Cornelius batted .400 with a .900 slugging percentage in Mizzou’s home series victory against South Carolina.
All four of his hits — three doubles and a triple — went for extra bases and he scored a team-best four runs during the three games against the Gamecocks.
