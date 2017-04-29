Charles Harris is only Missouri Tiger to be taken in 2017 NFL Draft

Former Missouri defensive end Charles Harris was selected No. 22 overall on Thursday in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
After another 231 picks in the draft, which concluded Saturday, Harris stands as the only Missouri Tigers player to hear his name called.
It’s the fewest NFL draft picks Mizzou has had since 2012, when tight end Michael Egnew was the only player selected from MU.
Of course, that doesn’t mean the NFL dream does not exist for Harris’ former teammates.
Within minutes of Denver picking Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly as Mr. Irrelevant with the 253rd and final selection, former Tigers defensive tackle Josh Augusta confirmed in a text to The Star that he planned to sign with the New England Patriots.
Former Mizzou tight end Sean Culkin’s agent also quickly confirmed that his client would sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Augusta, who had 10 carries for 15 yards with two touchdowns in Mizzou’s jumbo “Bone” package last season, recorded 23 tackles with four tackles for a loss and a sack.
During his career, which spanned 41 games, Augusta totaled 81 tackles with 19 for a loss and four sacks. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Augusta’s certainly got NFL size — he played at 390 pounds as a senior — but scouts wanted him to lose weight in hopes it would give him more stamina and consistency.
He joins a fantastic situation with the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots and defensive guru Bill Belichick.
Culkin finished with 24 catches for 282 yards as a senior and racked up 61 receptions for 601 yards with two touchdowns in his career at Mizzou.
He also developed as an in-line blocker during his Tigers’ career.
Several more Missouri players also agreed to undrafted free-agent deals within the first half-hour after the draft, including cornerback Aarion Penton and linebacker Donavin Newsom.
Penton — who will sign with the Los Angeles Rams, reuniting with former Tigers cornerback E.J. Gaines — tied for 13th in the country with five interceptions last season for MU and tied for ninth nationally with an SEC-best 17 total passes defended.
Penton’s 10 career interceptions, including three as a sophomore and one each as a freshman and junior, rank him tied for seventh in Mizzou history.
Penton, who returned one interception for a touchdown, also was a willing tackler, averaging 46 total tackles per season during the last three seasons in Columbia. He also had 7 1/2 career tackles for a loss with two forced fumbles.
Newsom, who will sign with the 49ers, was Missouri’s leading tackler (73) last season, finishing with three sacks and 5 1/2 tackles for a loss despite often having coverage responsibilities in the slot.
He finished his career with 162 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 5 1/2 sacks and five forced fumbles.
Among local undrafted prospects, Ray-Pec graduate and Pittsburg State safety Deron Washington, the younger brother of former Mizzou running back Derrick Washington, planned to sign with Atlanta.
Washington, who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the Gorillas’ Pro Day, finished with 60 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles last season.
Additionally, Lindenwood linebacker Connor Harris, a Blue Springs South graduate who is the reigning NCAA Division II defensive player of the year, will sign with the New York Jets.
Connor Harris, who worked out at fullback during the Chiefs’ local Pro Day last month, is the all-time leading tackler in NCAA football history with 633 career tackles. He also served as a Wildcat quarterback and punter during his career with the Lions.
