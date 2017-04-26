Jontay Porter still ‘unsure’ about reclassification to join brother at Mizzou

19:36 Audio: Q&A with Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin Pause

17:09 Audio: Q&A with Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk

0:58 How Kansas City's taxis became more like Uber

3:03 KCATA's Uber-like app breaks down barriers

1:04 Gun store fortified with concrete barriers and unfriendly dogs

30:40 Mellinger Minutes Live: Royals hitting slump, Chiefs draft and more

1:17 Ned Yost on Moustakas at leadoff, offensive struggles

1:31 What's wrong with the Royals offense? Rustin Dodd explains the numbers

1:48 Royals manager Ned Yost hopeful Jorge Soler can offer help