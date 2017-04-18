Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin set for in-home meeting with five-star prospect Kevin Knox II

New Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin is one of five Division I men’s basketball coaches set to sit down with five-star prospect Kevin Knox II during the next two days at the family’s Tampa, Fla., home.
Knox, a consensus five-star small forward from Tampa Catholic High, is scheduled to meet with Florida State and Kentucky on Tuesday night.
On Wednesday evening, he’ll visit with North Carolina and Duke sandwiched around Martin’s visit, according his father, Kevin Knox Sr.
Knox took official visits to all five schools, including one with the Tigers’ newest signees, Michael Porter Jr. and Blake Harris, two weeks ago.
Porter and Harris, who were originally committed to Washington, both signed financial aid agreements last week.
Mizzou’s 2017 recruiting class also includes Richland (Texas) Hills point guard C.J. Roberts, who will play in the 2017 Grind House Basketball All-American Game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Winnetonka High in North Kansas City.
Knox — who averaged 28.9 points and 11.3 rebounds with 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game as a senior — is ranked No. 7 overall in the 2017 recruiting class by Scout, No. 9 by ESPN and Rivals, and No. 13 by 247 Sports.
He’s a consensus top-five wing player among the incoming crop of college freshmen and projects as a one-and-done talent with many analysts already pegging Knox as a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Knox, who reportedly turned down a $1.4 million offer to play professionally next season in China, is expected to announce his college decision between April 26 and May 10.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
