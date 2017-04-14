Mizzou’s Black & Gold Spring Game: What you need to know

Missouri will host its annual Black & Gold Spring Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
The intrasquad scrimmage will be televised live on the SEC Network with Clay Matvick, Cole Cubelic and Lauren Sisler providing on-air commentary.
Admission and parking for the game is free with much set to open at 8 a.m. to accommodate tailgating, and gates are slated to open at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of admission, fans are encouraged to bring canned goods for the Central Missouri Food Bank or make a monetary donation.
The first 7,000 fans will receive a 2017 Mizzou football poster, and all fans will have the chance to meet players and coaches during a post-game session for pictures and autographs on the field.
Several fans also will be selected for on-field contests — including field-goal kicking, punt catching, pass catching and a 40-yard dash.
Season-ticket holders are invited to a “Chalk Talk” at 11 a.m. as part of other events for fans eager for a first look at coach Barry Odom’s second Tigers squad,
There also will be a kids’ zone with a bounce house and face painting among other activities at Tiger Town North.
Truman’s Club members will be invited onto the field to form a player run-out tunnel at 12:30 p.m.
The Tiger Team Store Tent Sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After the football game, Missouri baseball (25-9, 6-6 SEC) will host Kentucky (23-11, 8-4 SEC) at 7 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.
Sophomore lefthander Michael Plassmeyer (4-1, 3.38 ERA) is slated to pitch for the Tigers with the Wildcats countering with junior lefty Zach Logue (5-2, 3.22 ERA).
