New coach Cuonzo Martin rounds out Mizzou basketball support staff

New men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin’s renowned loyalty was apparent Friday when Missouri announced the support staff for the 2017-18 season.
Martin retained Paul Rorvig, a holdover from Kim Anderson’s staff, as director of basketball operations, but the other two positions were filled by members of his California staff.
Nicodemus Christopher will serve as the Tigers’ director of athletic performance, while Marco Harris was tapped as director of player development.
“Putting together a staff that will help the Mizzou Basketball program be at its very best on and off the court is always the goal, and I believe Nicodemus, Marco and Paul help us achieve that,” Martin said in a statement from Mizzou athletics. “Having the same vision and beliefs is important, but this group’s fresh outlook and their ability to bring new ideas to the table will benefit us now and as we continue to grow as a family.”
Christopher, a San Diego native who previously worked at Purdue and at the Michael Johnson Performance Center in Dallas, first joined Martin’s staff at Tennessee in 2012 and followed him to Cal. The two have worked together for the last five seasons.
With the Tigers, Christopher will oversee strength and conditioning, individual training, and nutrition/dietary programs for the team.
Harris and Martin grew up together in East St. Louis, Ill.
At Tennessee, Harris served as the Volunteers’ student-athlete welfare coordinator for two seasons before transitioning to director of basketball operations in 2013.
Harris, who previously coached at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High, continued in that role during Martin’s three seasons with the Golden Bears.
Rorvig, an Odessa native, is a former associate director at the NCAA Eligibility Center. He worked two seasons under Anderson, starting as the director of student-athlete development in 2014.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments