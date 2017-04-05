Mizzou officially announces Cuonzo Martin’s coaching staff

Missouri officially added two assistant coaches, former Oakland assistant Cornell Mann and former UMKC assistant Chris Hollender, Wednesday in rounding out new coach Cuonzo Martin’s staff.
The Tigers previously confirmed March 23 that Michael Porter Sr. also would join Martin’s staff as an assistant coach.
Mann spent one season with the Golden Grizzlies after serving on Fred Hoiberg’s staff at Iowa State from 2011-15, while Hollender worked at Mississippi State from 2012-15 before working on the Kangaroos’ staff the last two seasons.
“It’s exciting to get this staff officially announced because it’s time to get to work,” Martin said in a release from Mizzou athletics. “Each of these coaches help us get better from a basketball standpoint, on the recruiting trail and as a family. I’m looking forward to our Mizzou fans getting to know these three outstanding coaches.
“All three of them have unique coaching backgrounds, teachings, life lessons and upbringings that will form a balanced staff for our Mizzou Basketball program. Chris, Cornell and Mike each bring energy and passion for basketball, but most importantly, they will be incredible mentors to our student-athletes.”
Hollender, a native of Matoon, Ill., recruited St. Louis for UMKC.
He previously served as an assistant at Army and Evansville, where he graduated in 1998 before playing professionally in Germany and with the St. Louis Swarm of the Continental Basketball Association.
Hollender and his wife, Kathryn, have a son, Jackson, and twin daughters, Madeline and Elyse.
Mann — a native of Royal Oak Township, Mich., in suburban Detroit — has strong recruiting ties in Michigan and also spent time as an assistant at Dayton, Western Michigan and Central Michigan.
He’s a graduate of Akron, where he played three seasons after starting his career at Colorado.
Mann has two children — a daughter, Cyncere, and a son, Maliq.
Porter Sr., a graduate of University of New Orleans in 1989, spent last season on the Washington men’s basketball staff. He worked on the Mizzou women’s basketball staff from 2010-16, including three seasons as director of basketball operations and three as an assistant coach.
He and his wife, Lisa, have eight children: Bri and Cierra, who play for the Tigers women’s basketball team, along with Michael Jr., who committed March 24 to Mizzou’s men’s team, and Jontay, one of the top power forward prospects in the 2018 recruiting class.
The other children are Coban, Jevon, Izaak and Jayda.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
