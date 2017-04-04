Report: MU adds Oakland’s Cornell Mann, UMKC’s Chris Hollender to basketball staff

New Missouri basketball Cuonzo Martin’s coaching staff is now set.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Tuesday evening that Martin will hire Oakland assistant coach Cornell Mann and UMKC assistant coach Chris Hollender as assistant coaches.
A source confirmed to The Star that Hollender will be joining Martin’s staff.
Mann spent one season with the Golden Grizzlies after working on Fred Hoiberg’s staff at Iowa State during 2011-15.
The Cyclones went 99-40 and reached the NCAA Tournament all four seasons during Mann’s time in Ames, Iowa.
Mann — who previously also served as an assistant at Dayton, Western Michigan and Central Michigan — was pivotal in recruiting point guard Monte Morris to Iowa State and has deep recruiting ties in Michigan.
Hollender, who worked the last two seasons on Kareem Richardson’s staff with the Kangaroos, spent 2012-15 as an assistant coach at Mississippi State.
He brings SEC experience along with strong recruiting ties in the South and Kansas City to Martin’s staff.
Hollender previously spent seven seasons on Jim Crews’ staff at Army and three at his alma mater, Evansville.
Mann and Hollender join a staff that already included Michael Porter Sr., who Martin hired as an assistant last week.
Porter, who was an assistant coach for Lorenzo Romar last season at Washington, is intimately familiar with Columbia, having spent six years on the Tigers women’s basketball staff under his sister-in-law, Robin Pingeton.
He also happens to be the father of Michael Porter Jr. — the top prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, who also committed to Mizzou last week.
