Ex-Mizzou star Harold Brantley rebuilt his life on, off field after harrowing car crash

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin Pause

3:15 New Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin: 'This is it for me'

1:56 Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin responds to question about Porter family

0:32 Schlagle wins its first game in its first state trip since 2000

4:04 Lindsey Cunningham on season, career finale: 'We went down swinging'

4:37 Charles Harris: 'Take a chance on me or I'll make you pay'

1:03 Cuonzo Martin reminisces about Purdue's Sweet 16 win vs. Kansas

6:06 Cuonzo Martin introduced as Missouri men's basketball coach

3:14 Mizzou's J'den Cox speaks about his third NCAA title