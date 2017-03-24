Former Mizzou coach Kim Anderson lands at Pitt State

Pittsburg State will introduce Kim Anderson as its new men’s basketball coach Monday during an 11 a.m. press conference at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.
Two weeks ago, Anderson, who will officially start with the Gorillas on April 10, was asked to step down after three seasons at Missouri.
Now, he’s returning to the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association coaching roots.
Anderson, 61, went 274-95 in 12 seasons at Central Missouri, which is in the same conference as Pitt State, from 2002-14.
During his tenure with the Mules, Anderson’s teams reached the NCAA Division II seven times, including three Final Four appearances.
Anderson’s time at Central Missouri culminated with an NCAA Division II national championship in 2014.
He was hired as Mizzou’s coach, succeeding Frank Haith in late April, less than a month later.
With the Tigers, Anderson, a Sedalia native and the Big Eight Player of the Year for MU in 1977, inherited an NCAA investigation, severe APR issues and a roster in decline.
He helped Missouri weather those storms, but the results were poor from a win-loss perspective.
The Tigers went 27-68 under Anderson, including an 8-46 record in Southeastern Conference play.
Last season’s 8-24 record set a program record for most losses in a season and represented the fewest wins since 1966-67.
Mizzou lost at least 21 games each season and finished last or tied for last each season in conference, but he’s getting a fresh start with the Gorillas.
The day after his firing was announced Anderson said he wanted to catch his breath but planned to coach again.
Little did he know the opportunity would arise even before the Tigers’ stirring overtime win March 8 against Auburn in the opening round of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.
Former Pitt State coach Kevin Muff resigned March 7 after going 97-102 in seven seasons.
The Gorillas finished 5-22 last season, including a 3-16 record and last-place finish in the MIAA.
Seeking consistency, Pitt State hired Anderson, who was the architect of 11 straight winning seasons with the Mules — both overall and in conference — and won at least 20 games seven times.
Central Missouri never finished worse than fifth in the MIAA after Anderson’s first season in Warrensburg, Mo.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments