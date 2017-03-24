Mizzou wide receiver Nate Brown undergoes shoulder surgery

Missouri junior wide receiver Nate Brown will miss the remainder of the spring after undergoing shoulder surgery Thursday, a team spokesman confirmed.
Brown — who redshirted last season after tearing ligaments in his left ankle during training camp, an injury that required surgery in September — had a torn labrum in his right shoulder repaired by team surgeon Pat Smith.
The Tigers’ head athletic trainer, Rex Sharp, expects Brown “will be full go by August,” according to associate athletic director Chad Moller.
Brown — a native of Suwanee, Ga., who switched to jersey No. 7 this season — led Mizzou with four touchdown receptions as a sophomore in 2015, finishing second on the team with 27 catches and 326 yards.
He made five catches for 45 yards as a true freshman in 2014, playing a minor role on the Tigers’ second straight SEC East champion squad.
Brown (6-3, 210) was listed second on the spring depth chart at outside receiver behind senior J’Mon Moore.
Softball player Sanchez shut down
Missouri junior third baseman Amanda Sanchez remains sidelined, possibly for the season, after suffering a ulterior collateral ligament sprain in her non-throwing arm.
If surgery is needed, a Tommy John procedure is typically used for UCL repair, but no there’s no long-term plan yet for Sanchez’s injury, a team spokesman said.
Sanchez — a native of West Covina, Calif., and one of the Tigers’ top returning hitters — missed the final four games of the South Florida Tournament and won’t play in this weekend’s series at Texas A&M as doctors discuss treatment options.
As a sophomore, Sanchez batted .354 with six home runs and 42 RBIs.
She was withheld from the season’s first 11 games, pending a review of her eligibility and batted .308 with four doubles and three home runs in the next 13 games before the injury.
