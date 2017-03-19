Florida State dispatches turnover-prone Mizzou in NCAA second-round rout

Missouri knew it couldn’t be casual with the ball against Florida State’s pressure and athleticism Sunday during the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament at the Seminoles’ Tucker Center.
Turnovers were the cardinal sin the Tigers had to avoid, especially live-ball gaffes that led to easy transition points for the Seminoles.
Insert something here about best-laid plans.
Sixth-seeded Mizzou committed 23 turnovers, which led to 20 points for Florida State.
That hefty advantage paced the Seminoles, who are the No. 3 seed in the Stockton (Calif.) regional, to a 77-55 win and the fifth Sweet 16 berth in coach Sue Semrau’s 20 seasons, including three straight.
The third quarter was particularly unkind to the Tigers (22-11), who committed seven turnovers that led to nine points in the period.
Florida State (27-6) made hay off Mizzou’s mistakes, stretching a five-point halftime lead to a 19-point margin during those 10 minutes.
Things went from bad to worse in the opening half-minute of the fourth quarter.
Official Laura Morris whistled three separate Tigers — sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham, senior guard Lianna Doty and freshman guard Amber Smith — for fouls during the opening 19 seconds in the final period.
After a Florida State basket, Mizzou coach Robin Pingeton gave Morris an earful as she passed by on the way to the other end of the floor. Morris quickly assessed a technical foul on Pingeton, the fourth team foul she’d called on the Tigers in the first 26 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Senior Lindsey Cunningham walked over to Pingeton, greeting her with a hearty high-five.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles kept pouring it on, opening the quarter with a 10-0 run capped by consecutive three-pointers from junior guard Imani Wright and senior guard Brittany Brown.
The Tigers never drew closer than 19 points in the final 8 1/2 minutes despite a strong finishing kick by Sophie Cunningham, who scored a team-high 17 points.
Sophomore forward Cierra Porter chipped in 12 points, and senior guard Sierra Michaelis added 10. Both snagged a team-best six rebounds.
Missouri was lucky to be down only five points at halftime after committing 12 first-half turnovers combined with poor shooting.
The Tigers, who endured a 4:01 first-quarter scoring drought and a 7:12 field-goal drought in the second quarter, shot 9 of 27 overall and 3 of 12 from three-point range in the half.
Mizzou’s resilience kept things close.
After falling behind 11-4, the Tigers closed the first quarter with a 10-1 run powered by Porter’s five points and capped by Michaelis’ three-pointer.
Florida State opened up its largest first-half lead at 29-19 during Mizzou’s iciest shooting stretch, which coincided with Sophie Cunningham’s exile to the bench with two fouls.
Upon returning with 3:49 remaining, Cunningham ended the field-goal drought with a bomb from the right wing during an 8-0 run.
The Seminoles led 32-27 at the break, with senior guard Leticia Romero and Wright combining for 17 points.
Junior Shakayla Thomas recorded game-highs with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win, while Brown added 16 points and Romero and Wright finished with 14 apiece.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments