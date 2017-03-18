Missouri senior J'den Cox advances to third NCAA final

Missouri freshman guard Frankie Hughes, who had a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to force overtime Wednesday against Auburn in the first round of the SEC tournament in Nashville, discussed the shot and the Tigers' stirring overtime win.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk discussed what he is looking for in the men's basketball team's next coach Wednesday before the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Mizzou basketball Kim Anderson was told Feb. 24 he wouldn't return for a fourth season, a decision that was announced Sunday. Monday, Anderson spoke for the first time about the disappointment of not being able to coach his alma mater after this season.
"At the end of the day we didn't win enough games," Mizzou men's basketball coach Kim Anderson said on a March 6 SEC coaches teleconference. Missouri announced Sunday that Kim Anderson will be out as men’s basketball coach after the SEC Tournament. This video includes photos from The Associated Press.