Mizzou’s Karissa Schweizer eyes more hardware at indoor nationals

Occasionally, Missouri junior Karissa Schweizer is challenged to a race when fans recognize her around Columbia, but well-wisher seldom follow through.
“I constantly get asked if I want to race or what my mile time is,” Schweizer said. “Usually, when I tell them what my mile time is (4 minutes, 35 seconds), they are like, ‘Never mind.’”
Not that she minds the notoriety.
“Every now and then somebody will be like, ‘Wait, you’re that one girl from Mizzou, aren’t you? You’re kind of fast,’” Schweizer said. “It’s kind of weird … (but) a lot more people are paying attention to the sport and I followed along with us. It's been really exciting.”
It’s also created added pressure during indoor track and field season.
After kicking her way to an NCAA title in cross country last November, Schweizer knew she’d be expected to carry over her meteoric rise as one of the country’s top distance runners into the winter.
Rather than internalize any perceived outside expectations, she harnessed it as fuel to work and train harder.
“It definitely was nerve-racking going into indoor knowing that I have that title under me and hoping I could back it up,” Schweizer said. “My training is at a whole other level now, but I didn’t want to put the pressure on me that everyone has expectations. I just go out there and run for myself.”
Once again, she’s risen to the occasion.
Schweizer, from Urbandale, Iowa, is the Tigers’ only competitor at the 2017 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which kicked off Friday and wrap up Saturday in College Station, Texas.
She qualified in the 5,000 and 3,000 meters after sweeping both individual races two weeks ago at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Schweizer became the first Mizzou athlete to win two conference titles since Teri LeBlanc won the Big Eight 100-meter hurdles and heptathlon in 1989.
For her effort, she also won the Cliff Harper Trophy as the top-scoring female athlete at the SEC meet and subsequently was chose as the SEC Indoor Track and Field Women’s Runner of the Year and the United States Tracked and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Midwest Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.
During cross country season, Schweizer won those same two awards as well as the USTFCCCA Cross Country Women’s National Athlete of the Year last fall, but she’s not fatigued yet by collecting prestigious honors.
“No, definitely not,” she said with a laugh. “I was really surprised (to win the Cliff Harper Trophy). It normally doesn’t go to a distance runner, so just getting that honor was huge. I didn’t even really know it was possible that I could get it, so I was really excited and honored to get that award.”
Schweizer — who smashed the school-record in the 5,000, finishing in 15:37.40 on Dec. 3 for the fourth-fastest time in the country this season — didn’t qualify for indoor nationals last season, so racing at the meet further builds on a campaign that has exceeded her wildest dreams.
“I’ve already going way beyond what I ever would’ve expected last year,” she said. “I'm excited just to be (at indoor nationals). Last year, I didn’t qualify or anything … so it’s an honor to be there.”
Schweizer will compete in the 5,000, which is her best event, at 8 p.m. Friday and runs the 3,000 at 6 p.m. Saturday. Both races are available streaming at ESPN3.com or on the WatchESPN mobile app.
So, is she aiming for another NCAA title?
“Sure,” Schweizer said, “what’s the point of racing? I always want to put myself out there and hopefully I have a chance to win in each of my races. I’ll definitely fight for it. If it’s not there, it’s not there. You never know what’s going to happen on that day, but I’ll definitely be working my hardest and hopefully I’ll get lucky.”
