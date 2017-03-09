Kim Anderson era ends with Mizzou’s 86-74 loss to Mississippi

Four days after Missouri announced that third-year coach Kim Anderson would not return next season, his tenure as the Tigers’ coach came to an end.
Mizzou played with grit once again, as it has almost universally despite a program-record three straight 20-loss seasons, but it wasn’t enough during an 86-74 loss Thursday to Mississippi in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
That also has been the case almost universally for Tigers, who bucked the trend with a stirring 86-83 overtime victory against Auburn a day earlier in the opening round but couldn’t recapture the same magic against the Rebels.
The loss closes the Anderson chapter — which will be remembered mostly for a mountain of losses — of Mizzou’s 111-year basketball history.
The Tigers’ two longest losing streaks — a pair of 13-game skids in 2014-15 and from mid-December to early February this season — came on Anderson’s watch, along with three of the five 20-loss seasons in program history.
Anderson finished 27-68 overall, including a Mizzou and SEC single-season record 24 losses this year. His team’s went 8-46 in regular-season conference games and lost all 30 true road games.
The Tigers’ .284 winning percentage under Anderson is the worst in program history, eclipsing Melvin Watkins’ .286 clip in seven games as an interim coach in 2006 after Quin Snyder was fired.
Bob Vanatta, who coached the only two previous 20-loss seasons in Mizzou history, owned the old record for lowest winning percentage by a full-time coach at .344 during 1962-67.
Anderson will receive $650,000, plus $300,000 in earned annuity payments under the terms of a separation agreement, which Mizzou released earlier Thursday.
As for the game, Ole Miss (20-12) made hay at the free-throw line.
During a Feb. 25 matchup in Oxford, Miss. — one day after first-year athletic director Jim Sterk informed Anderson he wouldn’t return next season — the Rebels pulled out a three-point win largely thanks to a 27 of 29 performance at the free-throw line.
Missouri (8-24) was whistled for 29 fouls in the rematch, including technical fouls against Anderson and senior forward Russell Woods along with Geist’s second flagrant-1 in as many nights.
Woods’ technical, which came after he disagreed with a call against him fighting for a 50/50 ball, was his fifth with 11:02 remaining and effectively ended his college career.
It was symptomatic of the Tigers’ frustration with the game’s officiating, which also saw Geist and sophomore guard Terrence Phillips foul out.
The Rebels were only whistled for 14 fouls, sending MU to the free-throw line 13 times.
After leading by 10 at halftime, Ole Miss — which won the rebounding battle 40-32 and went 31 of 47 at the free-throw line, both opponent season-highs — never let Mizzou get closer than nine points in the second half.
Junior guard Deandre Burnett led four Rebels in double figures with a game-high 23 points. Phillips, junior forward Jordan Barnett and sophomore forward Kevin Puryear all scored 15 to lead the Tigers.
Despite first-half foul trouble — Barnett, sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer, Woods and Puryear all picked up two fouls — Mizzou largely held its own before halftime.
The Tigers, who shot 6 of 14 from long range in the opening half, only trailed 30-28 at the 4:56 mark when Geist rained in a three-pointer.
But fatigue led to sloppiness, which fueled a 16-4 Rebels run.
Senior guard Rasheed Brooks kicked things off with a three-pointer after an offensive rebound, while turnovers by freshman forward Reed Nikko and Geist led to transition buckets for Ole Miss.
The Rebels also feasted at the free-throw line, going 13 of 18 in the first half — compared to 6 of 8 for the Tigers — in building a 46-36 lead.
Unable to mount a comeback, Mizzou’s next game will be played with a different head coach on the bench.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
