Kevin Puryear’s three gives Mizzou OT win over Auburn in SEC tourney

The Kim Anderson era will last another day — and boy was he fired up about it.
SEC Network microphones caught an emotive Anderson, who Missouri announced Sunday would not return for a fourth season, uttering a few choice words walking off the floor Wednesday after the Tigers upset Auburn 86-83 in overtime during the opening round of the SEC men’s basketball tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
A wide-smiling Anderson offered no apology, either.
“I’m a pretty competitive guy, and sometimes you get caught up in it,” Anderson said. “I got a little caught up in it at the end and probably yelled some words that I probably shouldn’t have, but what are they going to do to me?”
Missouri looked dead in the water and Anderson’s tenure surely appeared finished when Auburn grabbed a 10-point lead with 5 minutes left.
It was around that time sophomore guard Terrence Phillips fouled out and shared a long embrace with Anderson before retiring to the bench.
“At that time, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Phillips said. “I told him loved him; he told me he loved me. Then, I tapped him on the back and said, ‘We’ve got about 5 more minutes to go.’ ”
The Tigers (8-23) simply weren’t ready to say goodbye to Anderson.
Consecutive three-pointers by sophomore Cullen VanLeer and freshman Frankie Hughes in the final 16.8 seconds sandwiched around an offensive foul by Auburn freshman Jared Harper erased a six-point deficit and forced overtime.
“The was a great rebound by Kev,” Hughes said of sophomore forward Kevin Puryear’s offensive board off a VanLeer miss and diagonal pass to set up the game-tying bomb. “… We were in that predicament in our last game at Ole Miss, same predicament. After I hit it, I told Kevin I couldn’t disappoint him two times in a row.”
Another game-tying three by Hughes set up a tense final possession out of a timeout with 15.3 seconds left.
VanLeer got stopped on the drive and struggled to find an outlet as the seconds dwindled.
Finally, Puryear popped open at the top of the key for the game-winning three-pointer as the final horn sounded.
As Puryear — who finished with a career-high 30 points and seven rebounds — celebrated, Auburn freshman Anfernee McLemore hung his head in disbelief.
“It’s been a tough three years,” Anderson said. “Sometimes, we all get caught up in the emotion of the moment, but I was just happy that these guys could win a game like this. I’ve been really lucky this year. Obviously, I’ve been unlucky at the end, but I was lucky to coach a group like this. We didn’t win enough games for me to keep my job, but they were great.”
Now, a date with No. 6 seed Mississippi (19-12) awaits at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the SEC tourney’s second round.
Mizzou avoided the kind of first-half disaster that plagued it last weekend, when Auburn shot 68.8 percent in building a 14-point halftime lead.
No. 14 seed Mizzou actually led by a point at halftime, but No. 11 seed Auburn (18-14) charged back in the second half behind sophomore guard Bryce Brown.
Brown’s two early three-pointers helped set the second-half tone and all 13 of his points came after halftime.
Three other Auburn players reached double figures.
Mizzou led by as many as seven points in the first half when senior Russell Woods powered down a two-handed jam for a 22-15 advantage at the 8:19 mark.
Auburn pulled in front by as many as 10 in the second half on senior guard T.J. Dunans’ bucket, but Mizzou refused to wilt.
VanLeer’s fourth three-pointer pulled Mizzou within 74-70 with 3:04 remaining. His fifth with 16.8 seconds left trimmed Auburn’s lead to 78-75.
VanLeer finished 5 of 7 from deep and scored a career-high 16 points, while sophomore guard Jordan Geist added 14 points and junior forward Jordan Barnett had 11 points.
Until the closing minutes, most of the fight Mizzou showed in wanting to send Anderson out in style came out as frustration.
The Tigers were plenty feisty, but it manifested primarily in technical fouls.
Puryear and Hughes, who had a nearly identical look at a game-tying three-pointer Feb. 25 at Mississippi in a three-point loss on the day after first-year athletic director Jim Sterk told Anderson he wouldn’t return, both picked up technicals in the first half.
Hughes’ was part of a double technical with Auburn freshman Mustapha Heron.
Geist was dinged for a flagrant-one foul in the second half for a space-clearing elbow that caught Brown in the face.
Auburn senior guard Ronnie Johnson later got a technical foul for tripping Geist.
Missouri went 6 of 12 from three-point range and 12 of 16 at the free-throw line during the first half, which arrived with Anderson’s Tigers in front 36-35.
Despite shooting only 3 of 12 inside the arc, Mizzou held its own on the boards — trailing only 18-15 — and committed only four turnovers.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
MISSOURI 86, AUBURN 83, OT
TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnett
31
3-9
4-4
4
0
4
11
Puryear
37
8-19
9-12
7
3
3
30
Woods
26
1-4
1-4
2
0
3
3
Geist
36
3-7
6-7
6
7
2
14
Phillips
25
1-3
0-0
1
2
5
3
Hughes
25
3-6
0-0
3
2
3
8
VanLeer
24
5-8
1-2
4
1
1
16
Walton
15
0-1
1-2
1
0
2
1
Nikko
6
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
Wolf
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
225
24-57
22-31
28
15
25
86
Percentages: FG .421, FT .710. Three-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (VanLeer 5-7, Puryear 5-9, Geist 2-5, Hughes 2-5, Phillips 1-2, Barnett 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Hughes, Puryear, Woods). Turnovers: 10 (Geist 3, Puryear 3, Barnett, Hughes, Phillips, VanLeer). Steals: 6 (Barnett, Geist, Phillips, Puryear, VanLeer, Walton). Technical Fouls: Puryear, 4:24 first; Hughes, 1:39 first.
TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers
Auburn
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Purifoy
39
3-11
4-4
3
0
2
13
Wiley
16
4-6
1-1
1
0
4
9
Brown
23
4-7
1-2
4
0
2
13
Harper
29
2-9
3-6
3
7
3
8
Heron
36
3-5
8-11
14
1
3
15
Dunans
27
4-8
3-6
2
2
2
11
McLemore
27
1-3
1-2
4
0
3
3
Johnson
16
3-6
3-4
1
2
2
11
L.Smith
7
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Lang
5
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
Totals
225
24-55
24-36
33
13
24
83
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Brown 4-6, Purifoy 3-9, Johnson 2-3, Heron 1-2, Harper 1-4, Dunans 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunans, McLemore, Purifoy). Turnovers: 15 (Heron 7, Brown 2, Dunans 2, Wiley 2, Harper, Purifoy). Steals: 6 (McLemore 3, Brown, Harper, Purifoy). Technical Fouls: Heron, 1:39 first; Johnson, 10:49 second.
Half: Missouri 36-35. End of regulation: Tied 78-78.
SEC men’s tournament
Wednesday-Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Wednesday’s first round
No. 12 Mississippi State 79, No. 13 LSU 52
No. 14 Missouri 86, No. 11 Auburn 83 (OT)
Thursday’s second round
No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Georgia, noon
No. 12 Mississippi State vs. No. 5 Alabama, 2:25 p.m.
No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Mizzou vs. No. 6 Ole Miss, 8:25 p.m.
Friday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Kentucky vs. UT-UGa. winner, noon
No. 4 South Carolina vs. Ala.-Miss. State winner, 2:25 p.m.
No. 2 Florida vs. A&M-Vandy, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss-Mizzou winner, 8:25 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals
UK-UT-UGa. winner vs. USC-Ala.-Miss. State winner, noon
Fla.-A&M-Vandy winner vs. Ark.-Miss.-Mizzou winner, 2:25 p.m.
Sunday’s championship
Semifinal winners, noon (ESPN)
Comments