Kevin Puryear’s three gives Mizzou OT win over Auburn in SEC tourney

1:11 Some possible candidates for the Mizzou basketball job Pause

1:44 Here's what Kim Anderson had to say about his firing

4:03 Barry Odom on Mizzou's first spring practice

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

2:56 KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

2:02 Oak Grove residents find memories in the tornado rubble

2:55 Sam Brownback reflects on his first six years as Kansas governor