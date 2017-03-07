SEC Tournament: Missouri-Auburn lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri vs. Auburn
WHEN/WHERE: Around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.0
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 6.9
F 21 Jordan Barnett 6-7 Jr. 12.1
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 10.5
G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 So. 6.9
P No. Auburn Ht. Yr. PPG
F 3 Danjel Purifoy 6-7 Fr. 11.4
C 50 Austin Wiley 6-11 Fr. 8.8
G 1 Jared Harper 5-10 Fr. 11.5
G 2 Bryce Brown 6-3 So. 7.3
G 5 Mustapha Heron 6-5 Fr. 15.2
ABOUT MISSOURI (7-23, 2-16 SEC): The next loss will be third-year coach Kim Anderson’s final game with the Tigers after it was announced Sunday that first-year athletic director Jim Sterk had asked him to step down. It will be interesting to see how the No. 14 seed Tigers respond to the news. Mizzou failed to match Auburn’s intensity Saturday in an 89-78 loss during the regular-season finale on Senior Night at Auburn Arena. If the Tigers come out flat again, another spanking by Bruce Pearl’s squad, which drew the No. 11 seed, could be in store. However, the other possibility is that Mizzou will be fired up to send Anderson out on a high note and pull off a stunner, winning the program’s first SEC Tournament game since a 91-83 double-overtime win against Texas A&M on March 13, 2014, under former coach Frank Haith.
ABOUT AUBURN (18-13, 7-11 SEC): A massive blowout seemed inevitable when Auburn roared from the gates by shooting 68.8 percent in the opening half Saturday, building a 20-point lead before Mizzou pulled within 54-40 at halftime. Pearl’s club cooled off to 40 percent in the second half and only went 11 of 19 at the free-throw line after halftime, but never trailed by fewer than seven points after intermission. Auburn dominated the boards 41-32, won the battle for points in the paint 44-16 and scored the game’s only 16 fast-break points. Auburn’s interior dominance also was evident by its nine blocks, including four by freshman forward Anfernee McLemore and three by Wiley.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
