Charles Harris talks about Mizzou's new scheme & why D-Line Zou matters to him.

Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, a former SEC Defensive Player of the Year at the University of Missouri, discusses his transition to the NFL, his goals for 2017 and the thrill of play against his hometown Chiefs.
Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, right, and his mom, Sebrina Johnson, discuss the launch of his charity, Ray's Awareness, in Kansas City. To kick off the new endeavor, they are hosting a Cotton Club-themed event Saturday night in conjunction with Johnson's birthday.
Missouri coach Robin Pingeton was chosen SEC women's basketball coach of the year Tuesday, while sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham was a first-team All-SEC selection and freshman guard Amber Smith was chosen as the conference co-freshman of the year.
Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton and sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham discuss the upcoming SEC Women's Basketball Tournament this week in Greenville, S.C. The Tigers will play a quarterfinal game on Friday night.