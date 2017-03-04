Mizzou ends regular season with program-record 35th straight road loss

Missouri forgot to pack its defense for Saturday’s regular-season finale, and the result was an 89-78 beating at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.
Shooting a blistering 56.1 percent, Auburn also controlled the paint and boards in handing Mizzou its 35th consecutive road loss, including 32 straight in Southeastern Conference play.
Embattled third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad never pulled closer than seven points in the second half after allowing Auburn to build a 14-point halftime lead.
Auburn shot 68.8 percent in the first half, going 22 of 32 from the field, and amassing a 32-8 edge on points in the paint.
Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers also won the rebounding battle 23-13 in building a 54-40 halftime lead.
The result sets up a rematch Wednesday in the opening round of the SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Auburn (18-13, 7-11 SEC) is the No. 11 seed and Missouri (7-23, 2-16 SEC), which tied program and SEC records for most losses in a season established during Anderson’s inaugural season in 2014-15, is the No. 14 seed.
The game will tip off at approximately 8:25 p.m.
Missouri finished last in the SEC for the third straight season with the loss, another dubious first in program history.
The Tigers, who had finished last in a conference 10 times in the previous 108 seasons before Anderson’s tenure, hadn’t placed last in conference since a three-way tie for sixth in the Big Eight during the 1983-84 season.
Mizzou only finished in the conference cellar in back-to-back seasons three previous times —1940-41 and 1941-42 in the Big Six under George Edwards, 1957-58 and 1958-59 in the Big Eight under Wilbur Stalcup and 1965-66 and 1966-67 in the Big Eight under Bob Vanatta.
Auburn’s offensive fireworks started early.
Pearl’s squad made 12 straight shots after starting 0 of 2 from the field to grab a 27-13 lead in the opening 7 1/2 minutes.
Three-point shooting — 5 of 12 in the opening 9 minutes — kept Missouri within shouting distance.
Freshman guard Frankie Hughes’ second three-pointer with 11:05 remaining made it 29-19, and freshman forward Reed Nikko’s free throws a half-minute later trimmed the lead back to single digits.
But only briefly.
Sophomore guard Bryce Brown swished a three-pointer, then rifled a no-look pass to freshman forward Austin Wiley for an uncontested dunk among three defenders.
Mizzou’s first-half indignity reached a crescendo with 6:35 remaining when Hughes leaked out for what appeared to be an easy fast-break dunk off a botched transition alley-oop try by Auburn.
Officially, it went down as a steal by sophomore Terrence Phillips, who kicked the ball ahead only to watch Hughes slow down for a couple of gather steps before rising for a right-handed jam as Auburn senior forward LaRon Smith hustled down the floor and erased the chance with a chase-down block.
A few minutes later, senior guard T.J. Dunans, who scored 16 points, weaved through Missouri’s defense with a behind-the-back dribble and fake behind-the-back pass as Auburn seemed to be toying with its Tiger counterparts.
Back-to-back three-pointers early in the second half by junior forward Jordan Barnett — who returned to the starting lineup for the first time in a month, replacing sophomore guard K.J. Walton — and sophomore guard Jordan Geist trimmed Mizzou’s deficit to 56-48 and capped an 8-0 run.
Auburn answered with its own 8-0 run, but Mizzou kept fighting.
The Tigers pulled within 67-60 on a Barnett three-pointer with 13:11 remaining, but that’s as close as it would get.
Auburn freshman guard Mustapha Heron led all scorers with 20 points, and freshman forward Danjel Purifoy added 13 points.
Sophomore Kevin Puryear led Mizzou with 19 points, including a 10-of-12 performance at the free-throw line, and a game-best eight rebounds.
Phillips added 15 points, while Geist scored 13 and Barnett chipped in 12.
