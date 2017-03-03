Missouri-Auburn lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri at Auburn
WHEN/WHERE: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 10.8
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.0
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 10.4
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 7.1
G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 So. 6.7
P No. Auburn Ht. Yr. PPG
F 3 Danjel Purifoy 6-7 Fr. 11.4
C 50 Austin Wiley 6-11 Fr. 8.8
G 1 Jared Harper 5-10 Fr. 11.8
G 2 Bryce Brown 6-3 So. 7.3
G 5 Mustapha Heron 6-5 Fr. 15.0
ABOUT MISSOURI (7-22, 2-15 SEC): MU’s Tigers have one more crack this season at securing the program’s first road win since Jan. 28, 2014, at Arkansas — a span of 1,131 days by the time tipoff rolls around Saturday in Auburn, Ala. Missouri has lost 34 consecutive road games and 31 straight road games in SEC play. All but five of those losses came during third-year coach Kim Anderson’s tenure, which might be down to its final days. Last time out away from Mizzou Arena, the Tigers dropped an 80-77 decision at Mississippi, an encouraging result considering Auburn trails the Rebels by three games in the conference standings. Getting sophomore forward Kevin Puryear going again would aid Mizzou’s effort. He’s averaging 7.0 points on 28.3-percent shooting, going 13 of 46 overall, with 3.8 rebounds during the last five games.
ABOUT AUBURN (17-13, 6-11 SEC): Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers are ranked No. 78 by kenpom.com, a sharp rise from last season when Auburn checked in No. 189. During an earlier meeting this season in Columbia, Auburn prevailed 77-72 — though Pearl’s Tigers still trail 2-4 in the all-time — by limiting Mizzou to 32.4 percent shooting, including 27.8 percent from three-point range. Forward Danjel Purifoy, one of four freshmen in Auburn’s starting lineup during a heart-breaking mid-week loss at Georgia, missed that game with an ankle injury. He’s back and joins a roster that had five players score in double figures against Anderson’s squad Jan. 10 at Mizzou Arena.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
LONGEST ROAD LOSING STREAKS IN MIZZOU HISTORY
# of games Dates (Head coach)
34 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith 5/Kim Anderson 29)
16 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Dec. 23, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
14 — Feb. 18, 1996 to Dec. 6, 1997 (Norm Stewart)
12 — Dec. 5, 1966 to March 6, 1967 (Bob Vanatta)
10 — Jan. 10, 1942 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
10 — Jan. 21, 2006 to Jan. 15, 2007 (Quin Snyder 4/Melvin Watkins 3/Mike Anderson 3)
LONGEST CONFERENCE ROAD LOSING STREAKS IN MIZZOU HISTORY
# of games Dates (Head coach)
31 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith 5/Kim Anderson 26)
18 — Feb. 21, 1996 to Feb. 21, 1998 (Norm Stewart)
13 — March 1, 1940 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
13 — Feb. 23, 1959 to Feb. 1, 1961 (Wilbur Stalcup)
10 — March 5, 1973 to Jan, 22, 1975 (Norm Stewart)
10 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Feb. 18, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
