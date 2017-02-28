Mizzou off target as it drops home finale 60-43 to Texas A&M

Here’s a synopsis of Missouri’s home finale — a 60-43 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena — through the lens of an 18-second stretch shortly after halftime.
Fresh off a defensive stop, sophomore guard K.J. Walton got to the rim but missed a wild layup try.
Senior Russell Woods collected the rebound and attacked the bucket, but he also couldn’t convert.
Walton snagged the carom and tried his luck again. Again, no dice, but he tapped the ball out past the three-point line to sophomore guard Terrence Phillips for another offensive rebound.
A few passes later, Phillips, who was the only Mizzou player in double figures with 15 points, lined up a three-pointer from the left wing, but it was short and a tick right.
Texas A&M freshman forward Robert Williams mercifully finished the possession — which featured four shots, three offensive rebounds and no points — with a defensive rebound.
The Tigers’ struggle was real in front of an estimated crowd of 6,157.
Mizzou (7-22, 2-15 SEC) averaged a paltry 0.683 points per possession thanks mostly to a putrid 14 of 57 shooting performance.
The Tigers’ 24.6 percent shooting was the worst in program history at Mizzou Arena, breaking the record of 25 percent set earlier this season during a stunning loss to North Carolina Central.
Mizzou’s offensive ineptness included missing 10 of 13 layups, going 7 of 29 from three-point range and 8 of 16 from the free-throw line.
The lackluster offensive output was a season-low, eclipsing the 52 points in that North Carolina Central loss, and a program record for the fewest points the team has scored at Mizzou Arena.
The old record was 47 during a 20-point loss against Mississippi on Jan. 31, 2015.
The Tigers’ 43 points were the fewest since Nov. 23, 2015, during a 66-42 loss to Kansas State in the CBE Classic at the Sprint Center.
Texas A&M (16-13, 8-9 SEC) was led by junior center Tonny Trocha-Morelos, who scored 18 points, and senior guard J.C. Hampton, who added 13.
Williams and sophomore center Tyler Davis combined for 20 rebounds, powering a 44-31 edge on the boards and a 22-6 advantage on points in the paint.
The highlight of the night — other than the Kansas City Disc Dogs’ halftime performance — was walk-on Trevor Glassman’s cameo in the starting lineup.
He played the first 3:02, grabbing a two rebounds with a steal and a missed three-pointer before giving way to sophomore guard Jordan Geist.
Glassman was among the pregame honorees along with Woods, a transfer from John A. Logan, for Senior Night.
Woods finished with two points and missed all seven shots from the field while snagging four rebounds in his final appearance at Mizzou Arena.
Glassman re-entered the game along with fellow walk-ons Adam Wolf and Brett Rau for the final 48.9 seconds.
Missouri opened the game shooting 3 of 21 from the field, but A&M only built a 15-11 lead during those opening 15 minutes.
The turnover-prone Aggies were shooting 33 percent — 6 of 18 from the field — at that point, but a three-point barrage provided some separation.
Sophomore guard Admon Gilder, Trocha-Morelos and Hampton made successive three-pointers during a 13-2 run that stretched the lead to as many as 15 points.
Two free throws by sophomore Kevin Puryear and a three-pointer by sophomore Cullen VanLeer helped the Tigers trim the deficit to 28-18 at halftime.
It was the fewest points Mizzou — which shot 18.5 percent, going 5 of 27 overall and 2 of 14 from three-point range — scored in the first half this season.
The Tigers’ football team scored at least 18 in the first half six times during Barry Odom’s inaugural season.
