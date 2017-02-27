Missouri-Texas A&M lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Texas A&M at Missouri
WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 10.9
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.1
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 10.2
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 7.4
G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 So. 6.9
P No. Texas A&M Ht. Yr. PPG
F 44 Robert Williams 6-9 Fr. 12.0
C 10 Tonny Trocha-Morales 6-10 Jr. 8.1
C 34 Tyler Davis 6-10 So. 14.3
G 3 Admon Gilder 6-4 So. 13.7
G 5 JC Hampton 6-1 Sr. 6.8
ABOUT MISSOURI (7-21, 2-14 SEC): Missouri played Texas A&M within three points on Feb. 8 in College Station, Texas. According to kenpom.com, the Tigers have a 38 percent to turn the result around, forecasting a four-point win for the Aggies. That’s basically a toss-up. For third-year coach Kim Anderson’s crew to pull out the win (and snap a four-game losing streak), Mizzou needs to contain freshman Robert Williams better. He scored 18 points with 16 rebounds, including six offensive boards during a 76-73 win earlier this month. Williams helped power a 40-28 rebounding edge that included 11 offensive boards, which translated to 16 second-chance points. Senior forward Russell Woods, who averages 7.1 points and ranks third on the Tigers with 4.6 rebounds per game, will play his final game at Mizzou Arena. It also might be the final home game for Anderson as MU’s head coach. MU remains one game ahead of LSU in the SEC standings in hopes of avoiding a last-place conference finish for the first time during Anderson’s tenure.
ABOUT TEXAS A&M (15-13, 7-9 SEC): The Aggies have lost three straight SEC road games and four of the last five overall on the road with the lone win this month coming Feb. 4 at conference-doormat LSU. Coach Billy Kennedy’s squad outlasted Alabama 56-53 on Saturday, providing a morsel of momentum for its matchup with Mizzou. A&M currently is tied for ninth with Tennessee in the SEC and needs to win out to avoid a sub-.500 conference finish for the first time since 2013-14. Four Aggies average at least five rebounds per game led by freshman Robert Williams (7.9) along with sophomore Tyler Davis (6.8), junior Tonny Trocha-Morelos and sophomore super-sub D.J. Hogg (5.1). With its size, A&M leads the SEC with 5.7 blocked shots per game, including eight against Mizzou in the earlier meeting, and ranks second with a plus-5.6 rebounding margin. Kennedy’s crew also boasts an SEC-leading 16.4 assists per game. Sophomore Admon Gilder, who torched the Tigers for a team-high 22 points in the first contest, leads the Aggies at 3.9 assists per game.
